Son of James Handy’s girlfriend is charged with murder in actor’s stabbing death

James Handy, who most recently appeared in “Top Gun: Maverick,” was fatally stabbed in his Los Angeles home Wednesday.

Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content. Handy, 81, who appeared in many film and TV roles, including as bartender Jimmy in “Top Gun: Maverick,” was found stabbed in the Tarzana neighborhood by police Wednesday morning.

Police have said they responded after a 911 caller told dispatchers, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin. ”Court records Friday showed a charge of murder with a special allegation of use of a deadly weapon filed against Gledhill. A special allegation allows for a longer prison term if convicted.

Court records listed an unnamed deputy public defender as representing Gledhill and listed an arraignment and plea Friday morning, but did not specify a plea. Defendants typically plead not guilty at an arraignment. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the details of the case. Gledhill’s mother, Wendy Gledhill, said earlier Friday that the family had not yet obtained legal representation.

“I loved James, this should have never happened to him. I’m sorry to his family and his friends,” she said in a statement. Andrew Blankstein is an investigative reporter for NBC News. He covers the Western U.S., specializing in crime, courts and homeland security.





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