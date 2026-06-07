Son of Jailed Britons in Iran Demands Prisoner Swap Probe as UK Government Rejects Exchange

Joe Bennett urges the UK to consider swapping convicted Iranian stalker Richard Jan for his parents, Lindsay and Craig Foreman, held in Iran on espionage charges. The government dismisses the idea, citing no agreement and risks to diplomatic efforts.

The son of a British couple imprisoned in Iran on espionage charges has publicly advocated for a prisoner swap to secure his parents' release. Joe Bennett, whose mother Lindsay Foreman and stepfather Craig Foreman have been detained since January 2025, has called for the deportation of Iran ian national Richard Jan -a convicted stalker dubbed Britain's worst-in exchange for the couple.

The Foremans, both 53, were sentenced to ten years in February after being arrested while traveling through Iran on a round-the-world motorbike trip. They deny the espionage charges and are currently on hunger strike in Tehran's Evin Prison. Their family has urged the UK government to explore a swap, but Downing Street has firmly rejected the idea, stating there is 'no truth whatsoever' to any exchange agreement.

A government spokesperson warned that pursuing such a narrative could hinder ongoing diplomatic efforts. Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy noted that while external arrangements can be considered, the specific proposal involving Jan 'would not be right.

' Bennett has questioned the government's reasoning, asking why the swap is not being pursued and what alternative solutions are being explored. He emphasized Iran's apparent interest in Jan, suggesting the exchange could be a viable path. The Foremans recently lost an appeal against their convictions, and their family reports severed communication as the couple continues their hunger strike. Reports indicate Iranian authorities raised Jan's case during consular discussions.

Jan, a former biochemist from Streatham, was sentenced to life in 2004 for a seven-year stalking campaign involving over 200 victims, including threats, arson, and harassment that forced some to change identities. The Foremans have described the lack of action on the swap proposal as 'very frustrating,' noting that while Jan's name was mentioned as a possibility, no concrete steps have been taken





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Iran UK Prisoner Swap Espionage Richard Jan Lindsay Foreman Craig Foreman Hunger Strike Evin Prison Diplomacy

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