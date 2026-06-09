Son of former Gonzaga standout commits to Bulldogs for 2026-27 season

Time doesn't seem to have had a big impact on Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, who is entering his 27th season as the Zags' head coach. But if there is anything, or

Time doesn't seem to have had a big impact on Gonzaga head coach Mark Few, who is entering his 27th season as the Zags' head coach.

But if there is anything, or anyone, that could offer him a not-so-gentle reminder of the years gone by, it's Gonzaga's newest player. Carter Nilson, the son of former Zag guard and WCC Defensive Player of the Year Mike Nilson, has committed to Gonzaga for the 2026-27 season, a source told Nilson becomes the first son of a former player coached by Mark Few to join the program.

David Stockton of course played for coach Few while at Gonzaga from 2010-2014, but his dad John Stockton's tenure as a player ran from 1980-1984, well before Few was even hired on as an assistant. Nilson is a 6'5 wing who just finished his senior season at Gonzaga Prep and will join the Zags in their first year in the new Pac-12, becoming the first men's basketball player from the nearby high school since Anton Watson, who was at Gonzaga from 2019-2024 following a decorated career as a Bullpup.

Gonzaga Prep went 21-7 this past season, losing to undefeated Richland in the 4A state championship game, 63-49, at the Tacoma Dome in March. Nilson is joining Gonzaga in a capacity similar to a walk-on, although the recent House Settlement has changed the rules to ensure every men's basketball student-athlete is on scholarship going forward.

Still, Nilson is expected to fill a role as a late-game substitute, helping to replace the departures of Cade OrnessCarter's father, Mike, was a four-year contributor at Gonzaga, appearing in 109 games with the program from 1996-2000. He averaged 2.8 points in 15.5 minutes as a junior in the team's miracle run to the Elite Eight, and moved into a full-time starting role in Few's first season as head coach in 1999-2000.

That year, the 6'5 guard won WCC Defensive Player of the Year, averaging 3.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.6 steals in 24 minutes per game. After his playing career ended, Nilson embarked on a 20-year run working in Gonzaga's athletic department as director of performance and nutrition, which ended in 2025 - although he's still around the team as a Carter Nilson becomes the 11th player on Gonzaga's roster and the fourth first-year player, alongside 4-star small forward Luca Foster, 4-star center Sam Funches, and 21-year-old Real Madrid center Izan Almansa - pending eligibility approval from the NCAA.

Andy Patton is a diehard fan and alumnus of Gonzaga, graduating in 2013. He’s been the host of the Locked On Zags podcast covering Gonzaga basketball since 2021, and one of two co-hosts on the Locked On College Basketball podcast since 2022.

In addition to covering college basketball, Andy has dabbled in sports writing and podcasting across nearly every major sport dating back to 2017. He was a beat writer covering the Seattle Seahawks from 2017–2021 for USA TODAY, where he also spent one year each covering the USC Trojans and Oregon Ducks, and had a stint as the lead writer for College Sports Wire.

Andy has also written about the NBA, NHL, and MLB for various news outlets through TEGNA, including KREM in Spokane, CBS8 in San Diego, and KING 5 in Seattle. After stints in Spokane and Seattle, Andy is back in Oregon near his hometown with his wife, daughter, and dog.





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