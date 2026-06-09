Son of Director Rob Reiner, Charged with His Murder, Sues for Access to Trust Fund

Nick Reiner, facing murder charges in the deaths of his parents Rob and Michele Reiner, has filed a petition demanding access to his $1.5 million trust fund. He alleges the trustee is withholding his inheritance by raising excuses and refusing to pay his preferred lawyer, Alan Jackson, forcing him to rely on a public defender. The case underscores the high-stakes legal battle as the death penalty is considered.

Nick Reiner , the 32-year-old son of legendary director Rob Reiner, who stands accused of murdering his parents, has initiated a lawsuit to claim his share of a family trust.

In court documents filed on Monday, Reiner demanded the release of $750,000 that his parents established for him, half of the $1.5 million trust, which he was scheduled to receive upon turning 30. According to the petition obtained by the Daily Mail, the current trustee, attorney Paul Kanin, has repeatedly obstructed the payout, offering a series of shifting excuses. These include unsubstantiated concerns about Nick's competence to manage the money, despite the explicit terms set by his parents.

The situation became critical when Reiner sought to retain prominent defense attorney Alan Jackson for his impending murder trial. The trustee refused to approve payment from the trust, causing Jackson to withdraw. This left Reiner with no option but to rely on a Deputy Public Defender, Kimberly Greene. In his petition, Reiner stressed that "time is of the essence," arguing the delay severely jeopardizes his constitutional right to a fair defense.

He has no other funds for legal expenses or even basic necessities while incarcerated. His legal team emphasized that every week of delay prevents his chosen counsel from investigating and preparing, causing irreparable prejudice that cannot be undone. They noted that the trustee is paradoxically spending Nick's own money to pay lawyers to concoct new reasons to withhold the funds, thereby depleting the estate further.

The petition also revealed that the trustee had previously claimed a predecessor had already disbursed the money when Nick turned 30, a statement now contradicted. Reiner is now demanding a full accounting and damages from Kanin.

Meanwhile, the criminal case proceeds with grave potential consequences. The Los Angeles County District Attorney, Nathan Hochman, has confirmed that the death penalty is under consideration, citing the special circumstances of multiple murders and use of a deadly weapon. The prosecution alleges that on December 14, Nick Reiner stabbed his parents, Rob and Michele, to death in their Brentwood mansion before fleeing. The victims were discovered by Nick's younger sister, Romy.

The family has been shattered; Nick's older brother, Jake, published an emotional essay detailing the devastation and mourning their parents, who were married for 36 years. Nick Reiner has a documented history of mental health and substance abuse challenges, which may surface as mitigating factors. His siblings, Romy and Jake, reportedly supported his effort to use the trust to retain private counsel, believing it would best safeguard his rights.

The civil litigation over the trust adds a complicated layer to a case already marked by profound tragedy and the highest possible stakes in the American justice system





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