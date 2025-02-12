Son Naeun Blackmailed by Phone Hacker, YG Entertainment Takes Legal Action

Actress Son Naeun is being blackmailed by a phone hacker who demanded money in exchange for not disclosing illegally obtained data. The agency, YG Entertainment, has confirmed the incident and stated they will pursue legal action against the hacker.

YG Entertainment , the agency representing actress Son Naeun, has announced firm legal action after revealing that she is being blackmailed by a phone hacker. On February 12, the agency released an official statement confirming that the actress's personal phone had recently been hacked. The hacker demanded money in exchange for not disclosing illegally obtained data. Son Naeun, wanting to protect her family and acquaintances from potential harm, complied with the demand once.

However, the hacker did not cease their illicit activities and continued to issue further threats while demanding additional money. This relentless harassment has taken a serious toll on the actress's mental well-being, as the hacker has even reached out to her family members.The situation has escalated to the point where the case is now under formal police investigation. YG Entertainment has made it clear that they will pursue strong legal action against any and all criminal acts related to this matter, including invasion of privacy and extortion. They also urge the public to refrain from sharing unverified information as the case is currently under investigation





soompi / 🏆 574. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SON NAUN BLACKMAIL PHONE HACKING YG ENTERTAINMENT LEGAL ACTION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Opry Entertainment Group Acquires Majority Interest in Live Events Producer Southern EntertainmentOEG has invested in Southern Entertainment, a company that oversees a slate of country music festivals.

Read more »

Alabama man’s Nigeria-based sextortion scheme led to Michigan teen’s suicideSextortionists convinced boys and young men to create nude images then blackmailed them to send money.

Read more »

Man Alleges Diddy Sexually Abused Him for Five Years, Blackmailed Him With VideosA Las Vegas man, suing under a pseudonym, claims he was sexually assaulted by Sean Combs (Diddy) over five years. He alleges Combs drugged him, coerced him into sex acts, and threatened him with videos. Two other women also filed lawsuits against Combs on Tuesday, alleging similar experiences.

Read more »

BLVD Live TV Partners with Medodo Coin to Integrate Cryptocurrency into EntertainmentBLVD Live TV, an emerging OTT platform, has partnered with Medodo Coin to offer fans exclusive experiences and access through a utility token.

Read more »

WTHR, Pacers Sports & Entertainment partner to air 4 more Pacers games for free over the airThe games will begin with the much-anticipated home matchup against the Golden State Warriors at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.

Read more »

Trump Inauguration 2025: Security Plans and Entertainment Lineup RevealedA comprehensive security plan is in place for Trump's inauguration in 2025, with road closures, increased personnel, and flight restrictions. Carrie Underwood, Lee Greenwood, and Christopher Macchio are set to perform at the event.

Read more »