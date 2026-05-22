Son left in dark for over a month about mother's death in Egypt

A devastated son was left in the dark about his mother's death for over a month due to a mishap in the Foreign Office. Neil Davis, 46, had to wait more than eight weeks for his mother's body to be repatriated from Egypt.

A devastated son was left in the dark about his mother's death for over a month due to a mishap in the Foreign Office . Neil Davis, 46, told the Daily Mail that the mystery surrounding his mother's death in Hurghada , Egypt , has been a 'living nightmare'.

He last heard his mother speak the day before she jetted off to northern Africa on March 2 via a voice note. Just three days later, his mother was found dead in the Red Sea. A 'miscommunication' between the Foreign Office and Egyptian authorities meant that Mr Davis and his sister Katy spent weeks fretting about her whereabouts. The son, from Staffordshire, fumed: 'The Foreign Office have been completely useless throughout the whole situation.

The lack of information we've been given has been astounding.

' Mr Davis had to wait more than eight weeks for his mother's body to be repatriated from Egypt. His mother died after getting into difficulty in the water off Hurghada, on the eastern coast of Egypt, before suffering a heart attack.

However, Mr Davis remains sceptical over that cause of death, arguing that it 'doesn't ring true' with the woman he knew and lived with until as recently as December.

'About 18 months ago, she dislocated her shoulder and had an operation,' he explains. 'She had arthritis in her knees and a bad back. She had pretty restricted movement. We were told that she had gone swimming in the sea, got into difficulty and had a heart attack.

'It just doesn't ring true. She wouldn't have gone swimming out in deep water. As far as I know, she would only ever go up to her waist. It just didn't seem right and the information we were given was so sparse.

' It took the Foreign Office a further three weeks to make Mr Davis aware of where his mother's body was being stored. It had, by that point, been left with the country's public prosecutor for almost two months. His mother had made it her wish while she was still alive to be buried back in Staffordshire at the same gravesite where her parents were laid to rest.

But, due to the amount of time her body had been preserved in Africa, Mr Davis was told by the Foreign Office in late April that the Egyptians were threatening to bury her abroad without his consent. After being advised to contact a British funeral director, the utterly bemused Englishman was later forced to fork out £3,300 to have his mother repatriated home.

His family have now set up a GoFundMe page to try to give her the send off she deserves. Mr Davis had hoped that cost could be covered by his mother's travel insurance, though the company has since said it will only be contributing a maximum of £2,000, pending approval. June returned to Stafford on Friday April 15, 41 days after she passed away. The mother-of-two's funeral is yet to take place.

Her son describes the ordeal as 'totally ridiculous', and one which he hopes no other mourner has to endure





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