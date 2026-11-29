Son Heung-min ends his 45-day LAFC scoring drought, finishing with two goals in a 4-1 playoff win over St. Louis City that forces a decisive Game 3.

LAFC’s Son Heung-min celebrates next to teammate Denis Bouanga after scoring in a 4-1 win over St. Louis City in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs Saturday at BMO Stadium.

Son Heung-min ends his 45-day LAFC scoring drought, finishing with two goals in a 4-1 playoff win over St. Louis City that forces a decisive third game. LAFC players and many members of the team’s coaching and technical staff live in the South Bay, which was rattled by a Apparently, that was the wake-up call the struggling team needed, because hours later, LAFC toppled St. Louis City 4-1 at BMO Stadium to keep its season alive and even the best-of-three first-round playoff series 1-1.

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Daniel Edelman scores in the first half and Jeon Sang-bin finishes with a goal and an assist to lead St. Louis City to a 3-2 win over LAFC.had little trouble making them stand up, facing just two shots on target as LAFC won for just the second time in 11 games dating to early September. The morning earthquake, centered near Manhattan Beach, was followed by more than 80 aftershocks, leading LAFC to perform a structural assessment before opening BMO Stadium on Saturday afternoon to a crowd generously announced at 22,128.