Son Heung-min Embraces Fourth World Cup with Childlike Excitement, Hopes for Mexican Fan Support

South Korea captain Son Heung-min discussed his fourth World Cup appearance, expressing youthful enthusiasm and appreciation for Mexican supporters. He reflected on his career, leadership role, and South Korea's tournament history while preparing for matches in Guadalajara and Monterrey.

South Korea captain Son Heung-min is approaching his fourth World Cup with the excitement of a child and hopes to gain extra support from Mexican fans during the tournament.

Son, who will make his debut with South Korea this Thursday against the Czech Republic in a Group A match in Guadalajara, has been playing for the Los Angeles club in Major League Soccer. In nearby Mexico, he has been nicknamed "Sonaldo," a reference some attribute to Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo and others to Brazilian former striker Ronaldo.

"Right now I am in Los Angeles and there are many Mexicans there," Son said on Wednesday. "I can feel their passion and love for football, and they support me a lot. I am very grateful and I really appreciate it.

" However, he noted that he does not yet feel comfortable enough to fully embrace the "Sonaldo" nickname. "Not yet," he added. Son's second group stage match will also be in Guadalajara, where he is unlikely to receive local crowd support because South Korea's opponent will be co-host Mexico. The third and final group match for South Korea will take place in Monterrey, Mexico, against South Africa.

At 33 years old, Son enjoyed a successful career with Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League before moving to Los Angeles. He has been part of the South Korean national team since 2010 and made his World Cup debut in 2014 in Brazil. He also played in the 2018 tournament in Russia and the 2022 edition in Qatar.

"Whether it is my first or fourth World Cup, I feel like a child again. It is the stage of my dreams. I am happy to be back on a World Cup pitch; it is what I have dreamed of since I was very young," Son expressed.

"I never said this would be my last World Cup. The most important thing is how I perform and how I deliver," he emphasized. Son acknowledges that he is one of the most experienced players in South Korea's squad and has used his position to guide the younger members.

"Sometimes I have to calm them down, I have to tell them: 'stay relaxed. ' Hopefully we will achieve a good result. It would be deserved," he recounted.

"We are well prepared. " South Korea is making its 12th World Cup appearance - the most of any Asian nation. Their best result was reaching the semifinals and finishing fourth in the tournament they co-hosted with Japan in 2002. Since then, the South Koreans have never advanced beyond the round of 16





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Son Heung-Min World Cup South Korea Mexico Sonaldo Guadalajara Monterrey Tottenham Los Angeles FC Group A

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2026 World Cup: How to watch all 104 World Cup gamesThe showcase tournament will be broadcast on multiple services and platforms as well as languages, so here’s some guidance.

Read more »

Starbucks kicks into World Cup 2026 with return of ‘Bearista’ cup and other limited-edition giveawaysStarbucks is kicking off World Cup 2026 by causing another stir with a twist on its adorable, but pricey, “Bearista” cup.

Read more »

Starbucks drops limited-edition World Cup ‘Bearista’ cup, but Amazon’s is just $13Nothing brings people together like an international sports tournament and a cup of coffee. The World Cup kicks off today, and Starbucks is celebrating with a new collectible. On June 11, in …

Read more »

World Cup Group A Expert Picks: Daily World Cup Picks and PredictionsGet daily 2026 World Cup picks and expert predictions for Group A. Get updated odds, best bets, and more for every single match.

Read more »