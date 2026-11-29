Son Heung-min sandwiched goals around a netter by Denis Bouanga in the first 22 minutes, and Los Angeles FC steamrolled St. Louis City 4-1 to even the best-of-three first-round series.

Son Heung-min sandwiched goals around a netter by Denis Bouanga in the first 22 minutes, and Los Angeles FC steamrolled St. Louis City 4-1 on Saturday night to even the best-of-three first-round series.on a penalty kick by Bouanga two minutes earlier.

The PK was awarded after St. Louis City defender Fallou Fall fouled Ryan Porteous. Bouanga has two goals and an assist in the series and 12 goals and two assists in 17 postseason appearances. His 12 goals tie him with Jaime Moreno for fourth most in MLS postseason play.

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St. Louis City avoided the shutout when rookie forward Damion Downs took passes from Simon Becher and Lukas MacNaughton in the 80th minute and scored his first postseason goal after subbing in 11 minutes earlier. Rookie Leo Walta answered five minutes later with his first goal in his second postseason match to set the final margin. Sergi Palencia and Choinière had assists. Roman Bürki saved five shots in his fourth playoff start for third-seeded St. Louis City.