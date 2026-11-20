Police and investigators spent hours at the house on 4 Coldevin Road in Clark, where a large police presence remained overnight as evidence was collected from what authorities described as a homicide scene.

Detectives were going in and out of a New Jersey home on Thursday where a 26-year-old man is accused of murdering his 52-year-old mother. Police and investigators spent hours at the house on 4 Coldevin Road in Clark, where a large police presence remained overnight as evidence was collected from what authorities described as a homicide scene.

According to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, emergency responders were called to the home at shortly after noon for a reported medical emergency. Clark police officers were among those who responded. Authorities said Ingrid Toth, 52, was found unresponsive inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Her son, Marcus Toth, was arrested and later charged at the Clark Police Department with first-degree murder. He also faces two weapons charges. Authorities have not said what type of weapon was allegedly used. Paramedic responding to deadly accident discovers son is the victim Neighbors say that Marcus Toth informed a neighbor something had happened to his mother and that he planned to notify police.

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Residents described the family as a mother, father and adult son who had lived on the quiet residential street for more than a decade and largely kept to themselves. Neighbors said they were unaware of any history of arrests or mental health issues involving the suspect and could not identify any apparent reason for such a violent incident.

Investigators with the Union County Prosecutor's Office and the Union County Sheriff's Office crime scene unit continued processing evidence at the home as the investigation remained active Thursday night. Paramedic responding to deadly accident discovers son is the victim