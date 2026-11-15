Sometimes you just need a nap. Here’s why rest is important

Rest is often undervalued, yet it is vital for us to function at our best both physically and mentally.

Q. I am in my late 70s and used to being very active with full days. Even with eight hours of sleep, I get tired.

For whatever reason, I have been resisting taking naps, feeling it’s a waste of time. At my age, I know that time is moving on and feel I don’t want to waste it. What is my problem? L.H.

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Your appreciation of time makes sense. There is a mantra for later life, “do it now and don’t postpone. ” Despite our desire and drive, we are reminded that our body has limits, particularly as we age. Rest is often undervalued, yet it is vital for us to function at our best both physically and mentally.

Eric Zhou, associate professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, describesFeeling fatigued, clumsy or even forgetful can be a sign that our fuel tank is running on empty. Needing physical rest does not necessarily mean we cannot move or should nap, although both count. Gentle movement is considered an active form of physical rest. That might include stretching, yoga, and walking.

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Being more active can even make us feel more energetic. This is for busy minds filled with deadlines, commitments, unfinished tasks and planning holiday dinners. It might feel like the “to-do” list is vying for the same space in our minds. That feeling is a clue we need some mental rest.

Jotting down that list before going to bed or meditating can help quiet the mind. For meditation tips, seeFeeling aimless, disconnected or cynical may be indicators of the need for spiritual rest. One may engage in prayer or attend religious services. It’s finding a way to connect to something larger than ourselves, such as enjoying nature, volunteering or becoming part of a movement.

It’s focusing on what makes us feel fuller, connected or whole, Zhou notes. Too many stimuli can make one feel irritable or “fried. ” Bright lights, screens, too many Zoom calls or even the phone ringing relentlessly with spam calls may cause sensory overload. Zhou offers a practical suggestion as quoted in Harvard Health Publishing.

“If we’re standing in line at a coffee shop, our natural tendency is to grab our phone and check email or hop on social media … allow yourself to be bored every now and then. ”Having writer’s block is an example of needing a creative rest. It’s the feeling of being stuck or uninspired regardless of the task or occupation. Taking a walk, appreciating works of art or music, or doing something out of the ordinary can help.

Speaking to an inspiring friend, colleague or soulmate also counts. Emotional overload can come from caring for a loved one, dealing with a serious illness, family problems or trying to manage uncertainty. One can feel drained from conversations with individuals who sap one’s energy. They are fine, and you are exhausted.

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Although difficult, it may be necessary to get comfortable until the stressful situation passes, according to Zhou. Journal writing, talking to a trusted friend, seeing a therapist or joining a support group can be helpful. Social rest means taking a break. It’s also being aware that “no” is a complete sentence, a useful word in dealing with too many invitations or requests.

It’s knowing how to balance social interactions that are draining with ones that make you feel fulfilled. It’s finding ways to prioritize meaningful relationships over superficial ones.and is not a sign of laziness or decline. This desire or need can be attributed to natural changes in sleep and energy levels that may come with age, as well as certain health conditions.

Here are some of the benefits:Feeling the need to rest and then actually resting is part of healthy aging, not a sign of wasting time. In fact, with rest, the use of one’s time is likely optimized. Thank you, L.H. , for your good question.

Stay well, everyone, and know that no matter how small, kindness is never wasted. And now, you’ll excuse me while I take a nap! Helen Dennis is a nationally recognized leader on issues of aging and the new retirement with academic, corporate and nonprofit experience. Contact Helen with your questions and comments at