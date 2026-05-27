Something to hide? ICE under fire for substandard conditions at for-profit detention center

Questions over conditions inside Newark’s Delaney Hall detention center after protests claims poor treatment.

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'Outnumbered' discusses the timing of the demonstration and highlights accusations of it being a 'political stunt'. On what planet do ICE agents fire tear gas at a United States senator? Democrat, was trying to play a mediating role between protestors and a hunger strike being conducted at the ICE detention center, Delaney Hall, in Newark. Kim was allowed in only after calling Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, a former Senate colleague.

"18-year-old high school student crying and saying she just wanted to graduate senior year. ""Our government should focus on helping Americans afford their lives, not lock people up in for-profit detention centers," he said. Outside, the senator positioned himself between ICE agents and the demonstrators, holding up his arms, according to NJ.com. The agents fired their chemical irritants anyway, hitting Kim and many in the crowd.

Medics were later photographed washing out Kim’s eyes. What are these people trying to hide, anyway? Turning away the state’s governor? Sherill said she has heard from relatives of detainees who have complained about spoiled food and lack of medical care.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill and Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J. , stand outside Newark, New Jersey's Delaney Hall detention center during a protest 5/25/26. Mullin accused Sherill, Cory Booker and other Jersey Democrats of"smearing ICE law enforcement" and said there was no hunger strike or substandard conditions at the center.

"They should be thanking our law enforcement for removing these murderers, pedophiles, rapists and drug traffickers from their state. " After the tragic fatal shootings of two American citizens, ICE has been out of the news for a while. That was the goal of Mullin, who said he would keep a low profile, in marked contrast to his fired predecessor, Kristi Noem.

He has also adopted some reforms, such as requiring agents to obtain a search warrant before entering a home, which would have avoided several embarrassing episodes of wrong addresses and mistaken identities. As Mullin said at his confirmation hearing in March,"My goal in six months is that we’re not in the lead story every single day.

" The White House wants to play down the volatile issue heading into the midterms. A major problem has been poorly trained agents who were allowed to join the force with a shortened 47-day training program. Mullin restored the standard 72-day curriculum.are trying to do a dangerous job under difficult conditions. Hundreds of people have been charged with assaulting or impeding a federal officer.

What makes matters worse are claims that some ICE agents haven’t received their full paychecks or a promised $50,000 sign-up bonus. I’m not wild about for-profit detention centers, but what choice do they have? There aren’t enough prison cells to hold all these detainees. Delaney Hall, for instance, holds up to 1,000 of them.

An ICE agent wields a paintball gun from atop an armored vehicle amid ongoing protests at New Jersey's Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, New Jersey. 5/26/26. But substandard care is unacceptable. We often hear the phrase"no one is above the law.

" If ICE was proud of these facilities, why are they blocking people like the governor from coming in? We talk about inspections of Iranian nuclear development — why isn’t Delaney Hall open for top elected officials to see how taxpayer dollars are being spent inside? Federal and state prisons are inspected all the time. This should be a requirement for anyone running these places. And they’ve obviously got plenty that they want to keep secret.





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