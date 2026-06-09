Something Rotten at Stanford

'Only people generations older could relate to the reporting pressures, but they couldn't relate to the still-being-a-dumbass-teenager part.'

Theo Baker was only 17 when he showed up on campus, got courted by big tech money and started reporting a story that ultimately led to the resignation of Stanford’s president.

Listen on your computer:Theo Baker was seventeen when he enrolled at Stanford and stumbled into one of the biggest stories on campus: academic misconduct allegations against the university’s president. His reporting eventually forced the president out. In this episode, Theo talks about breaking that story, navigating backlash from classmates and faculty, and what he’s learned about the ways Silicon Valley’s culture of ambition and power shapes college life. Death, Sex & Money is now produced by Slate!

To support us and our colleagues, please sign up for our membership program,! Members get ad-free podcasts, bonus content on lots of Slate shows, and full access to all the articles on Slate.com. Sign up today atInstagram and you can find Anna’s newsletter at annasale.substack.com.

Our new email address, where you can reach us with voice memos, pep talks, questions, critiques, is deathsexmoney@slate.com.is the creator and host of Death, Sex & Money, the podcast about “the things we think about a lot and need to talk about more. ” After debuting at the top of the iTunes chart in 2014, Death, Sex & Money was named the #1 podcast of the year by New York Magazine in 2015.

Anna won a Gracie for best podcast host in 2016 and the show won the 2018 Webby and 2021 Ambie for best interview show.





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