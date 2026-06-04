‘Something really odd’: Former candidate in Alabama governor’s race says office ransacked in break-in

The suspect, who was caught on camera, cut a large two by three foot hole in the side of his building, bypassing the alarm system inside, and ransacked the building, seemingly looking for something.

) - Former Republican candidate for governor Ken McFeeters says he’s searching for answers after a masked man broke into his Bessemer insurance office early Wednesday morning.

According to McFeeters, the suspect, who was caught on camera, cut a large two by three foot hole in the side of his building, bypassing the alarm system inside, then ransacked the building, seemingly looking for something. According to McFeeters, the suspect, who was caught on camera, cut a large two by three foot hole in the side of his building, bypassing the alarm system inside, then ransacked the building seemingly looking for something.

While it appears nothing was taken, McFeeters says the damage - which included loss of phone and internet connection - caused him to lose several hours worth of work.

“He came in and ransacked my office, ransacked the kitchen, went into our file room, broke a door off in our file room,” McFeeters said. ”It wasn’t a typical normal breaking and entering thing at night, this is something really odd. ” According to McFeeters, the suspect, who was caught on camera, cut a large two by three foot hole in the side of his building, bypassing the alarm system inside, then ransacked the building seemingly looking for something.

When asked whether he thinks this may have been politically motivated, McFeeters said the following: “People are upset that I am challenging his residency and they think it shouldn’t be challenged so I would hope not, but it could be some crazy person. I would not accuse or suspect Tommy Tuberville of doing this.

” According to McFeeters, the suspect, who was caught on camera, cut a large two by three foot hole in the side of his building, bypassing the alarm system inside, then ransacked the building seemingly looking for something. Auburn University student reported missing while on vacation with family in JapanWhat's next for Alabama's midterm elections? Supreme Court rules Alabama can use 2023 congressional map for 2026 election cycle





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