Maybe the real grand theft auto was the toxic masculinity we lost along the way...

could have taught a generation of men, how to be a thoughtful boyfriend was perhaps at the very bottom of everyone's list. And yet, less than a day after the highly anticipated game's release, folks are watching male gamers discover the importance of buying their girlfriend flowers.

In a franchise best known for carjackings and violent crime, it's certainly a fun lil' plot twist.

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"Aw, man, did I f*** up? " he asks worriedly. "Oh my god, did I f*** up? Like, blue just makes me look like a little ass kid, bro; like, my dumbass"This isn't even blue!

This is like a grayyyyy," he laments. When his character steps back to admire his handiwork, Stable Ronaldo shouts,"Oh, no, ew!!! No!!! Oh my god, she's gonna think I'm a little ass kid.

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"Never mind that the girlfriend in question is a video game character, and why exactly the blue/green paint color translates to"little ass kid" is also kind of confusing, but regardless, the concern was real enough. "I unironically think thatThe pair commit crimes together, but can also strengthen their bond through more traditionally romantic avenues, like going on dates and exchanging gifts.

And since players can switch between the two protagonists, maintaining their relationship means each character gets to show up for the other. Streamer Asmongold, for instance, appeared very disturbed when he played a mission in which the character of Jason buys flowers and clothes for Lucia.

"This is an actual cuck simulator... " he says. "Oh no. Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God, bro, what are they doing to me? " he asks, his head in his hands.

"Why they have to do him like this? ""The biggest, most influential videogame on the planet teaching young men how to have a girlfriend and be socially normal is an extinction level threat for these mutants lol," oneIn another clip, Asmongold says,"I feel like this sh*t is obviously kind of written by a woman. And like, you know, Jason is like, just like, your traditional, like, simp, like, boyfriend, right?

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" he says, adding that"it feels like it's kind of...a female fantasy. "so far is doing chores literally getting groceries, assembling furniture and fixing stuff around the house Grown men waited 13 years to play a boyfriend simulator made by women. "is about letting people indulge in fantasies they would never be able to experience in the real world," above a clip of Jason and Lucia on a beach date.

"Millennialfinding that just 56% of Gen Z'ers entering adulthood had experienced a romantic relationship — down from 78% of boomers and 76% of Gen X'ers. It's also objectively funny and telling that one player sees picking out paint color for his virtual girlfriend as a fun part of the game, while another sees putting away groceries and buying flowers as an attack on his masculinity.literally allowed you to beat up women in the street.

Funny how there was never any outrage about that but a woman being abusive to her boyfriend gets men emotional," an, Rockstar North co-studio head Rob Nelson explained that developers have, for the first time in the franchise, tried"to provide mechanisms that encourage empathy – for those who want it. "