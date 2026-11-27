New York City is famous for being a place where there's always something happening.

But some of its most extraordinary activity is hidden out of sight, buried in the dirt beneath your feet. In a new study, scientists found that bacteria collected from soil in parks across New York City produce toxic compounds that can kill lung cancer cells.

Case in point: When researchers from Columbia University collected soil samples from 25 public parks across Manhattan, they isolated 17 bacterial cultures – all of which produced substances that killed cultured human lung cancer cells in laboratory tests, although the potency varied widely. The results offer yet more proof that the natural world abounds in substances with cancer-destroying potential.

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isolates, each of which was shown to also have cytotoxic effects against human lymphoma cells and mouse colon cancer cells, and against lung cancer cell spheroids, which more closely resemble the 3D physiology of real tumors. Among these four strains, two appeared to produce larger, potentially protein-based toxins, while the other two secreted smaller toxic compounds. While the scientists didn't identify the specific cancer-killing compounds being secreted by the bacteria in their study, they did hazard some informed guesses.