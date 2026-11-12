Somerville Museum of Modern Renaissance Honors Art History

Nicholas Shaplyko and Ekaterina Sorokina restore a 1910 Somerville building into a vibrant art space, preserving its legacy as a temple of arts and creativity.

Nicholas Shaplyko and his wife Ekaterina Sorokina have transformed a historic residential structure in Somerville into the Museum of Modern Renaissance, a unique cultural landmark that blends psychedelic art with deep historical significance. The couple purchased the property in 2002 after immigrating from the Soviet Union and receiving permanent residence status in the United States as Artists with Extraordinary Abilities. The building stands out on an ordinary residential block with a vibrantly painted exterior that resembles a dreamscape, featuring psychedelic flowers blooming beneath birds with cockscombs and rainbow-colored tailfeathers.

Historical Timeline and Architectural Restoration

The structure has a rich lineage that predates the artists by more than a century. The land was originally purchased from the Tufts Family, and the family built the structure in 1910. In 1920, Paramahansa Yogananda, who came from India, made his speech in this very building, according to Shaplyko. Yogananda is recognized for his lecturing role in bringing yoga to the Western world, adding a layer of spiritual history to the site.

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In the decades that followed, the building changed hands several times, but still functioned as a gathering space. It first served as a fraternal lodge for the Independent Order of Odd Fellows and later operated as a Masonic Temple. When Shaplyko and Sorokina offered to purchase the building, it was with less money than other potential buyers, including commercial developers, but with a promise to honor the space. They viewed it as a temple and wanted to keep it as a temple of arts.

The restoration process involved significant physical labor and cleanup efforts. The couple restored the main hall to its original state by reopening windows that had been sealed and covered and removing paneling from a drop ceiling. Shaplyko noted that they removed 20 tons of debris from the main hall alone. This cleanup consisted of literally five dumpsters, four tons each, just from the main hall, revealing the architectural bones beneath years of neglect.

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Artistic Philosophy and Community Programming

Once they opened up the structure, the couple began using the walls and ceilings as canvases for their painting. Shaplyko describes their style as mystical realism. The couple does not do any preliminary sketches when creating their murals. Instead, they just try to catch the emotion, noting that emotion is very fluid and cannot be preserved like canned food. The turquoise central front door features a bull-like face with windows in shape of eyes that look out to the street, serving as an enchanted portal to their artistic world.

The museum has been used as a concert and lecture hall, a yoga studio, and a space for meditation workshops. It has also been featured on countless travel guides and documentaries, including Netflix. The space serves as an ode to imagination and the spark of creativity, inspiring many questions and speculations from visitors and friends alike. Shaplyko emphasizes that the building is not just a static display but a dynamic environment for exploration.

Redefining the Concept of a Museum

Shaplyko says he welcomes all into the museum and encourages people to look for what interests them within its various programming. He explains that the word museum is often understood in a modern conventional way, like a warehouse for artwork, but they had a different approach. The ancient Greek name, which sounds like museum, means house of muses. Therefore, they called their home House of Muses, or Museum.

It is as much a museum as it is a community space, and that is by design, Shaplyko says. The space is designed to be a place where people can explore the inner workings of the human mind and celebrate creativity and curiosity. An occasional package delivery may remind visitors that this seemingly enchanted portal to another dimension is also a registered mailing address, grounding the fantastical exterior in everyday reality. The couple's commitment to preserving the historical integrity while injecting new life through art ensures the building remains a vital part of Somerville's cultural landscape.