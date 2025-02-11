Somerville Brings the Supper Club Vibe to South L.A.

The text explores the rise of supper clubs in Los Angeles, highlighting Somerville, a new spot in South L.A. that offers a taste of the classic supper club experience with modern continental cuisine, live music, and stylish ambiance. It also features other notable supper clubs in the city, like Bub and Grandma's and Cipriani's Jazz Café.

The bustling View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood comes alive during the day, with residents grabbing smoothies at Simply Wholesome, ordering pies from Crustees, or taking a stroll at Reuben Engold Park. But as the sun sets, the unincorporated community transforms into a quiet haven, lacking in late-night dining and entertainment options. This is changing with the arrival of Somerville, a stylish hotspot on Slauson Avenue.

Brought to life by partners Yonnie Hagos and Ajay Relan of GVO Hospitality, the owners of five Hilltop Coffee locations and Lost, a rooftop bar in downtown, Somerville offers a modern continental cuisine experience paired with a full cocktail menu. Live music takes center stage every night, breathing a new energy into the historically Black South L.A. neighborhood. Somerville's immersive lounge pays homage to Central Avenue, a once-thriving thoroughfare that served as the soul of L.A.'s Black community. For decades, it boasted a vibrant strip of jazz and blues clubs that attracted legendary musicians like Duke Ellington and Billie Holiday. Named after the former Hotel Somerville, a landmark on the avenue now converted into the Dunbar Hotel, a senior living center, Somerville has quickly become one of the city's hottest reservations since its opening last November. It's not uncommon to see stylishly dressed guests clustered near the Slauson and Overhill intersection, hoping to secure a coveted seat in this popular spot. Somerville joins a growing supper club scene in Los Angeles, encompassing a longstanding showcase in Los Feliz, a Glassell Park sandwich shop that transforms into a jazz club in the evenings, and a hidden wine bar in Highland Park.By day, it's known as one of L.A.'s favorite bakeries and diners. By night, on Sundays and Mondays, it becomes a dimly lit jazz haven. Bub and Grandma's, renowned for its exceptional bread, pies, and overall culinary excellence, unveils a new side under the name BG Nites. This is the only time the Glassell Park restaurant stays open past 3 p.m. BG Nites welcomes a rotating cast of jazz ensembles near the front windows, dims the lights, pours the wine, and sets the stage for an intimate evening. Trios, solo pianists, experimental groups, and more provide the soundtrack to a special menu featuring many of Bub and Grandma's daytime favorites, along with exclusive BG Nites dishes like roast chicken with tangy white barbecue sauce, a succulent burger on a pillowy house-made bun, and vinegar-laced steak tartare. It's a night of jazz infused with comforting food and a cozy, casual atmosphere.Cipriani's upstairs Jazz Café boasts both elegance and substance. This world-renowned restaurant, established in Venice, Italy, nearly a century ago, offers a full menu of fresh pastas, steaks, and Italian specialties on white tablecloths in the ground-floor dining room. But ascend the stairs, and you'll find the new Jazz Café. Here, small palm trees gracefully bend in S-shapes from the walls, zebra-patterned banquettes line the space, servers clad in white tuxedo jackets provide impeccable service, and the music shifts throughout the evening.The ambiance evokes the golden era of Hollywood or the supper clubs of the 1930s and 40s, with performers often donning evening gowns or suits with fedoras. Their songs range from classic jazz standards performed by trios and quartets to frontman-driven silken soul. Many attendees dress in their finest attire as a tribute to the theme. An abbreviated menu features Cipriani's signature Italian dishes and drinks, including whole veal chops, pastas, and caviar, along with beef carpaccio and the Bellini (white peach puree and Prosecco), which Cipriani's founder Giuseppe Cipriani is credited with creating. There's also a new selection of smaller, snackier items like egg-and-anchovy sandwiches. Tables tend to book weeks in advance, so plan ahead. On a rainy Wednesday evening, every table at Verse is filled, hosting couples on date night, groups of friends celebrating birthdays, and music-industry figures concealed behind sunglasses and furs. The unassuming exterior gives way to a moody dining room with spacious seating facing a stage bathed in backlighting from built-in bookshelves, creating an intimate atmosphere reminiscent of a millionaire's exclusive den. Verse boasts an impressive sound system with 58 strategically placed speakers, ensuring crystal-clear audio no matter where you're seated. Live bands take the stage every night, including residencies from notable names like Terrace Martin and Ozomatli, who have an ongoing Thursday residency in February. Chef Oscar Torres's menu draws inspiration from Mesoamerican and Mexican culinary traditions, resulting in creative plates like maple-glazed pork belly over butternut squash risotto, Mediterranean octopus, and squid ink-glazed potatoes swimming in a moat of pipian verde, and for dessert, cheesecake topped with briny caviar





