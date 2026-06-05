Someone Tried to Spend $2,500 at Lululemon on My Credit Card. The Culprit’s Identity Means Trouble for My Relationship.

I'm not sure how much more of this I can take.

Last week, I went to use my credit card only to find that it had been shut off. I had just paid my bill, so I knew I wasn’t over my balance.

When I called my bank, I learned they had canceled the card due to suspicious activity. A review of the charges revealed an attempted online purchase at Lululemon for over $2,500! I immediately knew who had done it. I have been dating my boyfriend “Jake” for just under a year now.

Jake has two kids from his previous marriage, “Nick,” 11, and “Trinity,” 16. Nick is a good kid, but Trinity is another story. She will be pleasant enough to you, but lie right to your face as if she’s discussing the weather. But more disturbingly, in the time I have known her, Trinity has engaged in stealing.

She has taken small items from stores and has stolen money from Nick, who now hides whatever he has. Recently, Trinity stole $100 out of her dad’s wallet. So after I saw the the attempted charge, I went to Jake. He got Trinity to admit to stealing my card out of my purse, using it, and sneaking it back.

Jake took away her driving privileges for a week. That’s it. His excuse for her behavior is that Trinity has been having difficulty getting along with her mother . He’s been looking the other way in the face of Trinity’s escalating thefts, but this was a personal violation, and he gave her what amounts to a slap on the wrist.

If it weren’t for Trinity, I could see a future for Jake and me, but I’m worried he’s in denial over the fact that he’s got a budding criminal on his hands. Given that Trinity will be 18 in less than two years and presumably off at college by then, would it be worth sticking it out, or is it time to go our separate ways?

Girl, you think Trinity is gonna be out of her dad’s hair when she turns 18? It seems highly unlikely that this would be the case. Even if she turns her behavior around, she’ll still likely rely heavily on him, and if she doesn’t…she may become even more challenging to deal with than she is now.

There is a fundamental difference between how you and your boyfriend view his role as a parent, and that is the type of thing that can be a death knell for a relationship—especially one that isn’t that old. Do you want to have children with Jake? If so, how would your varying perspectives complicate parenting?

Whether you want to expand your boyfriend’s family or not, his refusal to take adequate steps to address Trinity’s issues is a strong indicator that the two of you will not see eye to eye on important issues in the future and may suggest that he’s unable or unwilling to be honest with himself when it comes to his children. Furthermore, she will likely continue to steal from you as long as her dad allows it.

Also, she didn’t just steal from you; she attempted to charge an amount that would result in a felony charge in all 50 states. I’m rarely a fan of ultimatums, but I think one is appropriate here. Tell Jake that you’re enjoying the relationship but that you can’t continue if he doesn’t take his daughter’s theft more seriously. Her behavior can’t be waved off as simply a kid having a hard time adjusting to a new living situation.

Suggest that he get her some professional help and, if you see fit, offer to help him research a provider. Point out to him how much trouble she might be in if she had stolen a credit card from a teacher or neighbor who wanted to see her punished legally.

I’m empathetic towards your boyfriend, and I think you should be too; he’s in a really difficult position as a parent, and he’s dealing with a child who rather not be in his constant care. However, if he doesn’t take measures to address her issues, she will continue to be a problem for you . And, again, that’s not going to change once she’s a legal adult.

Let his approach to handling things with his child guide how you decide to proceed, or not. My daughter is 13 years old. For most of her life, she’s been fairly self-motivated and independent. She doesn’t seem to have cared a whole lot about what other people thought of her.

She’s pursued her interests as she’d had them: gymnastics, music, art, whatever. When she was little, we were worried about the difficulties of social pressure, but she seemed to have avoided them—until now.





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