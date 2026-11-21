Honorary consul of Italy built nonprofit to promote Italian culture through art, music and history in the community.

In November 2019, Tom Cesarini was appointed honorary consul of Italy in San Diego, a volunteer position to help with passports, visas and general assistance.

“Unfortunately, I was just learning the ropes, setting up everything and starting to work when the COVID lockdowns came. ” “People were stuck everywhere — on cruise ships, in Italy, in the United States, all over the world — trying to get home. Flights were a mess. ” “I got an enormous number of requests, such as ‘I’m in Italy, my cats are in San Diego.

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Can you take care of them? ’ And, ‘Can you sell my car? ’ Things of that nature. ”Cesarini continues today as honorary consul of Italy, although with much less drama.

However, his role in San Diego extends far beyond serving as a connection between Italy and San Diegans. He has become somewhat of an Italian cultural connection for San Diego’s Little Italy. Born in 1967, his parents were Italian immigrants, as were many aunts, uncles, cousins and his grandparents. They followed his aunt who came to San Diego after marrying an Italian American.

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A closely knit family, they all located in Little Italy. Few of the relatives spoke English. His parents spoke Sicilian at home and knew little English.

“I learned Sicilian before learning English,” he said. “I grew up in a very Italian household with all the traditions that went along with it — the family gatherings, holidays, church-going, food, the arts and music. ” As with many Little Italy residents in the 1960s and 1970s, the family moved after Interstate 5’s construction split the community. Most of his family moved to Clairemont, still in close proximity to each other.

“We returned to Little Italy all the time,” he said. “We would attend Our Lady of the Rosary Church and would see neighborhood friends. ” “With the big fishing industry dwindling, retail establishments were hurting and there were only a few restaurants. ” However, by the mid-1990s, Little Italy was being redeveloped under the leadership of a group led by Marco Li Mandri.

The redevelopment brought Little Italy to life with more restaurants, retailers, public areas and events that attracted thousands of visitors.

“I was volunteering for these groups and I realized something was missing,” he explained. “Everything was getting replaced by the restaurants and retail establishments. I understand progress and there’s nothing wrong with that. But the culture and heritage really needed to go hand in hand with the commerce.

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”“At first, I put together little events such as classes, workshops and presentations on the Italian culture. Then we grew to larger cultural events and programs. We focused on maintaining heritage and preserving history. ”Today, Convivio promotes Italian culture through art, music and history.

It operates AmiciBar Caffè and Heritage House , a small cottage open to the public with preserved historical documents and photos, plenty of trees and an open area used for community gatherings. Li Mandri said Convivio is filling a valuable role in the community that is needed following Little Italy’s redevelopment.

Cesarini, who earned a doctorate from University of San Diego in leadership studies, said Convivio has plans to grow its focus on culture by creating an Italian Cultural Campus in Little Italy. The campus would include a museum, art gallery and room for educational programs and entertainment events. Goldsmith is an award-winning Union-Tribune contributing columnist. Column ideas are appreciated.

Please send to jgpublications@yahoo.com. Goldsmith’s new book, “Everyone Has A Story,” brings together 130 stories about San Diegans drawn from six years of his columns. For more information, visit Amazon.com and search