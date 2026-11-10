Some victim families support California's death row commutations

A group of murder victims' families is voicing support for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to commute all death sentences in California, urging the state Supreme Court to sign off on the proposal.

Relatives of murder victims support California's death row commutations, including the sisters of Polly Klaas, who was kidnapped and murdered in 1993. A group of murder victims' families is voicing support for Gov.

Gavin Newsom’s plan to commute all death sentences in California, urging the state Supreme Court to sign off on the proposal. Supporters of the commutations include the sisters of Polly Klaas, who was kidnapped and killed in Petaluma in 1993 by Richard Allen Davis. A group of murder victims' families is voicing support for Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan to commute all death sentences in California, urging the state Supreme Court to sign off on the proposal.

Also read Gavin Newsom Commutes 548 Death Sentences, Ending Capital Punishment in California Before 2027 Departure

During a virtual news conference on Monday, relatives representing 50 murder victims called on the state's high court to approve the commutations. In addition to the conference, these families have sent a letter to Newsom encouraging him to follow through with the plan. There are currently 548 incarcerated people on California's death row. Among them, 382 cases must be reviewed and approved by the California Supreme Court because the inmates have two prior felony convictions.

Supporters of the commutations include the sisters of Polly Klaas, who was kidnapped and killed in Petaluma in 1993 by Richard Allen Davis. Family members stated that, despite their enduring pain, they maintain a moral opposition to capital punishment.

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"We do not forgive the man who did this, and yet we have come to realize that as long as he is never able to cause harm again, it is irrelevant through a process of healing or justice to whatever happens to him including how he ultimately dies," said Jess Nichol, the sister of Polly Klaas. Marc Klass looks at a photo of his daughter, Polly Klaas, with KTVU reporter Amber Lee.

Nov. 5, 2026Polly's father, Marc Klaas, is vehemently opposed to to commuting the death sentences, especially that of his daughter's killer. And he told KTVU he was very upset with Newsom's decision, which also drew harsh criticism from other victims' families, police unions including in San Francisco and Oakland, andBut Paul Wilson, the husband of a murder victim, said victims' families aren't all out for blood. And he questioned the actual purpose of the death penalty.

"An unexpected a very painful series of events eventually led me to question whether the death penalty would provide the true justice that I sought," Wilson said. The information for this story comes from Jess Nichol, Paul Wilson, Gov. Gavin Newsom, Marc Klaas and prior KTVU reporting.