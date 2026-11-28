Turkish Van cats have been brought back from near-extinction, but researchers have had to air-condition the facility that houses the cold-climate felines.

VAN, Turkey — Outside, the sun beat down on the snowcapped mountains that ring the eastern Turkish city of Van. Inside the Van Cat Research Center on a November afternoon, the air-conditioning was on full blast — just to help a roomful of silky white felines keep their cool.

With their striking mismatched eyes of blue and amber, Turkish Van cats are the pampered royalty of the city that shares their name. They’re celebrated in local folklore, honored by a giant statue on the city’s main drag, and protected by the Turkish government. Yet, these iconic cats are feeling the heat. As climate change warms eastern Anatolia, the chief caretaker at the center said finding ways to beat the heat was now nearly a year-round concern.

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“We never used to use air-conditioning here,” said Abdullah Kaya, a veterinarian and professor of biology who directs the research center, which is part of Van Yuzuncu Yil University. “But eventually, because of the rising temperatures, we had to install it,” he said. Kaya called Van cats “cold climate animals,” and added, “In the past, the warm season was very short, but now it lasts much longer, and we’ve seen changes in both their skin and their fur.