Some Surprising Android Auto Apps for a Mobile Lifestyle in the Car

Explore how Android Auto has evolved to become more than just a platform for mobile phone interactions in the car. Discover apps like Zoom Workplace, Google News, and GameSnacks that cater to different aspects of an on-the-go lifestyle.

Topuria Design/Shutterstock In the early days of Android Auto , the platform was meant to be a simple way to access navigation, music, and phone interactions through a vehicle's infotainment system.

Over time, it has evolved to become a space for catching up on news, playing games, and even making business transactions. A variety of apps have been developed for Android Auto, with both Google and third-party developers creating compatible apps. Some apps were developed with in-vehicle use in mind, while others had been available to Android phone and tablet users for years but were tailored for Android Auto more recently.

The platform ensures that driving remains the top priority, but there are apps that can complement and expand what can be done in a vehicle





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Android Auto Zoom Workplace Mobile Lifestyle In The Car Google News Gaming Apps For Android Auto

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