The Indiana Department of Homeland Security said 50,000 people applied for the state relief fund.

Back in August, water from the storms made its way into many homes in Hammond.

"There was a sewer backup in my basement, but water were seeping through the walls of my basement as well," said Kaitlin Archie. "It's a very family-oriented neighborhood. I live across the street from a park. So, there's kids there all the time — it's just awesome to see them grow up," she said.

Also read Cignetti Defends USC's Lincoln Riley After Indiana Win

What's not so breathtaking is what's now left behind, hidden in the walls. She says that although the basement is still usable, black mold is what's left behind the walls. Archie and her mother, who is battling her own ailments, are still living in the house, but she's worried about their own health declining.

"It honestly makes it 10 times worse. The constant worry of, OK, will she have an episode because of the mold — mold is poisonous," she said. Archie is one of nearly 50,000 who applied for relief through the Indiana Disaster Relief Fund. After a lengthy application process, she was approved in October for $1,000 — money she has yet to see.

Advertisement

"I Love Indiana was so fast to jump in and want to help, but what are we actually helping with if we haven't received the funds to help ourselves. "They said in a statement,"The State of Indiana received a large influx of State Disaster Relief Fund applications, with more than 50,000 people applying for assistance. Due to the historical volume of applications, some applicants may experience delays in payment processing times.

We appreciate the patience of Hoosiers during this time and continue to process applications as quickly and responsibly as possible.

""What about the elderly and people who actually can't afford to have someone come help them and wait to reimbursed? " Archie said. , it says those who applied do not have to do so again and that applicants"will be contacted soon with additional information and next steps. "