Chicago drivers could be receiving speed camera citations in cases where they may not have violated the law, according to an ongoing I-Team investigation.

Speed cameras are allowed to be off by plus or minus 1 mph, devices comply with Illinois law and national standards: CDOTChicago drivers could be receiving speed camera citations in cases where they may not have violated the law, according to an ongoing I-Team investigation that has raised questions about camera accuracy and the amount of money generated through speed enforcement.

One driver, Glenn Nelson, received a speed camera warning ticket for traveling 36 mph in a 30 mph zone on the 7500-block of West Touhy Avenue near St. Juliana School. After reviewing calibration records for the camera that issued the warning, Nelson began to question whether he had actually exceeded the threshold for a citation.

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The I-Team previously obtained reports through the Freedom of Information Act showing that the camera involved in Nelson's case, along with four other speed cameras across Chicago, had "an accuracy of less than or equal to 0.62 mph.