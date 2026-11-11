Some people are having hallucinations and other psychotic symptoms after stopping GLP-1 drugs

Stop taking GLP-1s, and the weight will likely to come back fast — and new reports warn your mental health can suffer too.

costs, unpleasant side effects and satisfaction with the weight they’ve already lost. The catch: stop taking GLP-1 s, and the weight is likely to come back fast.

Two case studies report sudden psychotic symptoms after patients stopped taking GLP-1s. Research is just beginning to uncover the psychiatric impacts of stopping a drug that could be affecting how the brain processes mood and rewards.detail the stories of two men who suffered psychiatric effects after stopping the weight loss drug. A 61-year-old man stopped tirzepatide in August 2025 because of nausea.

Also read FDA orders warning on GLP-1 drugs for rare eye condition NAION

Doctors noted he was experiencing paranoia, auditory and visual hallucinations and Cotard’s delusion, a condition when the patient believes they are dead or do not exist. These symptoms met the criteria for a psychotic disorder. Although he’d had a history of depression, his condition worsened significantly in the month prior to hospitalization. Tests on his cerebrospinal fluid, along with brain MRIs and electroencephalogram, all came back normal, ruling out several other causes.

Doctors told him to continue his antidepressant and put him on two other antipsychotics . While his psychotic symptoms and depression initially improved enough for him to return home, he was readmitted weeks later for depression with catatonic features, becoming motionless and unresponsive. We are just beginning to learn more about how GLP-1 use affects the brain — and how stopping the medication affects our brain, too.

Advertisement

A 52-year-old patient stopped the same medication abruptly in September 2025 after significant weight loss — he had shed 100 pounds over six months. While he had a history of anxiety, his behavior after quitting the drug was far more concerning and met the criteria for a manic episode. His symptoms included fast, continuous, incoherent speech, impulsivity, irritability and grandiosity — an unrealistic sense of uniqueness, power or superiority.

Mania can be dangerous, especially because the patient may feel invincible and expose themselves to dangerous situations like reckless driving. Furthermore, the excessive energy combined with a neglect of sleep and food can put extreme strain on the body. Once again, his test results came back normal, aside from a low vitamin B12 level.

He was given the antipsychotic Risperdal and transferred to a psychiatric facility.suggests the drugs affect a brain circuit involved in processing emotions, specifically how the brain rewards eating high-calorie foods with dopamine, the neurohormone that drives motivation, desire and pleasure.

“These medications impact neurotransmitters, and so they can have an impact on mood,” Amy Walters, a psychotherapist who works with people with metabolic disease, told theThe authors of the two case studies note that sudden mood or psychotic symptoms after stopping the medication could be “an underrecognized clinical phenomenon,” calling for more attention and research into how exactly GLP-1s affect our brain. They suggest the drugs could be causing inflammation in the central nervous system, affecting dopamine production, and contributing to psychotic symptoms in at-risk patients.

Advertisement

The authors also point out that both patients had a history of mental health issues , which may play a role in whether these symptoms develop. Ultimately, they urge doctors to be aware of this potential side effect when patients discontinue treatment.