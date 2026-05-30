Some of our favorite art TVs are more than 40 percent off this weekend

You can get a big-screen set for under $1,000.

The sale includes art-inspired 4K sets from both Samsung and Hisense, but only one model actually comes with a bezel. The sale includes art-inspired 4K sets from both Samsung and Hisense, but only one model actually comes with a bezel.

— its best price of the year — while Samsung’s like-minded Frame TV is on sale in multiple sizes starting at. However, note that both Hisense models come with a one-year warranty, whereas the Frame TVs only include a 90-day warranty through Woot.in November, he found that the artwork looked remarkably realistic on their matte displays, even though the Frame was brighter and handled reflections better.

Hisense also includes a magnetic bezel with each purchase and, by default, access to more than 1,000 works by renowned artists such as Van Gogh and Monet. Samsung, meanwhile, charges up to $200 for its optional bezels, depending on the size, plus another $50 a year for access to its full suite of artwork.

In addition to blending easily into your home decor, both the Hisense and the Frame are great for watching TV and gaming. Each offers a max 144Hz variable refresh rate , which helps make fast-paced action movies, sports, and games look smooth.

The Frame also offers four HDMI 2.1 ports instead of just two, though the CanvasTV has the leg up when it comes to software, since it runs on Google’s intuitive TV interface rather than Samsung’s clunky Tizen OS. Both sets support Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice controls, though, as well as Apple AirPlay. Nvidia, Microsoft, and Arm are all teasing Nvidia’s new N1X laptop processorsThe Verge’s 2026 high school graduation gift guide





verge / 🏆 94. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rookie Wide Receiver Power Rankings: Betting Odds Favor Tyson and TateAn analysis of the top six rookie wide receivers in the 2024 NFL season based on betting odds for receiving yardage, considering depth chart position and quarterback play.

Read more »

Inside the desperate fight to keep old TVs aliveCRTs were once synonymous with television, but by 2014, even stronghold markets like India were fading, with local manufacturers switching to flat-panel displays. Despite all this, picture tube televisions continue to linger. You’ll find them in museums, arcades, video game tournaments, and the homes of dedicated fans.

Read more »

Enhance Your Gaming Experience with Dynamic Contrast RatioDynamic Contrast Ratio (DCR) is a feature found on many modern monitors and TVs that can enhance the overall look of games and other content on your screen.

Read more »

Jony Ive’s funky FerrariOn The Vergecast: The Ferrari Luce, the people vs. AI, and RGB LED TVs.

Read more »