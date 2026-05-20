Some Masterpieces of Cinema - Revisiting and Rewriting

This text discusses and ranks several movies considered masterpieces of cinema. It highlights the various aspects that make these films stand out and emphasizes their enduring impact on audiences.

You know a masterpiece when you see one, and you also know that you don't see them very often. If more movies were masterpieces, maybe some of them would cease to feel masterful, just because standards would be raised even further.

Or, if you're more idealistic, maybe there will be a general sense of things improving as technology and filmmaking march on, and things get potentially better. More masterpieces, maybe? Perhaps you'll get sick of hearing the word 'masterpiece,' if you're not sick of it being used already. But some movies really do earn the right to be labeled masterpieces, including the following.

Now, these are all heavy-hitters, and a movie not being here doesn't mean it's not a masterpiece, nor does it mean it's less of a masterpiece, somehow, than the following. 10 'Cinema Paradiso' (1988) Of the many movies about movies, plenty are about trying to make a movie (some even based on real-life productions), but then you've got something like Cinema Paradiso, which is more about being in love with movies. It's also a love story in the more traditional sense, and its protagonist is someone who aspires to be a director, though it's not really a behind-the-scenes sort of thing, about filmmaking in that sense.

There's honestly just a lot of regular people among all the characters, and a small town's cinema is the thing that brings (most of) them together. Also, it's hard to talk about Cinema Paradiso without mentioning how amazing the ending is, and in a way that you can only really appreciate once you've gotten through the preceding movie (so it's particularly worth not ruining).

It's just a feel-good time, generally, or arguably more bittersweet, yet it's the sweet parts that do end up leaving the biggest impact in one's memory, rather than those (also necessary) moments of a more bitter nature. 9 '12 Angry Men' (1957) A group of men discussing the trial they've just sat through might not sound like the most exciting thing in the world, on paper, but the execution of 12 Angry Men really does make it so. Specifically, they're members of a jury, and the trial they've been viewing is a murder one with naturally high stakes, should the accused be found guilty.

There's a lot on the line, but not necessarily for them… or at least that's how some of them feel early on. All vote guilty except one, and the one who has a reasonable doubt about the whole thing lays out why he feels that way, and gradually gets the others to feel the same way. 8 'Goodfellas' (1990) There's an overwhelming amount of things to like in Goodfellas, and it can be praised for having some of the best narration, one of the greatest soundtracks, and also one of the most effective final shots in cinema history.

And that's just for starters, because that doesn't involve mentioning the acting, the remarkable way it's all edited together, and the phenomenal direction from Martin Scorsese at his best (which is saying a lot, because even Scorsese near his best is still phenomenal). As for what Goodfellas is about: a guy named Henry Hill.

He's immersed in a mafia lifestyle, without being a made guy, so he covers things up close while that slight distance does create a bit of tension, and makes him stand out from other protagonists of gangster movies, who might find themselves in more leader-like roles.

Anyway, as a film, Goodfellas does so many things right and nothing wrong, so it's easily able to count itself among the very best movies of all time. 7 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994) Though dictionaries do not typically feature illustrations, and are also unlikely to define terms, if you were to find a dictionary with both those things, and looked up 'crowd-pleasing drama,' then you wouldn't be surprised to find a picture of The Shawshank Redemption's poster there. This is a movie about two men enduring long sentences inside a brutal prison, following their friendship and what they do when they face moments of feeling completely lost.

The Shawshank Redemption tackles very broad and relatable things without ever feeling corny, as the catharsis is well-earned, and it's all done in a way where it's hard to imagine someone not being at least a little moved by watching the whole thing. It's considered an all-timer for good reason, and is also understandably one of the most popular films of the last few decades, to





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