Many Southern California communities are still living on edge with another round of powerful king tides expected to batter the coast early Wednesday.

Many Southern California communities are still living on edge with another round of powerful king tides expected to batter the coast early Wednesday. Most of the coastline was under a Coastal Flood Warning or Coastal Flood Advisory issued by the National Weather Service, forcing many residents and cities to brace forIn Huntington Beach's Sunset Beach community, city crews built a series of sand berms in hopes of keeping the rushing water from flooding city streets and further damaging homes already hit by a spate of issues from El Niño and the powerful tides.

With the peak of the king tides expected Wednesday, residents hope the work will be enough to save their homes.

Also read 38 free fun things to do for the holidays in Southern California

"Tomorrow's gonna be a lot higher in theory," said Tony Noble, one resident who breathed a brief sigh of relief Tuesday after most of the flooding was held back. Along with sand berms, they've placed thousands of sandbags and plastic sheets along city walls near the water, barricading what they could from the threat.

"I think we're gonna keep it at bay," said Gary Richards. "All the neighbors have worked together, strategizing, doing our best guessing. We're not coastal engineers; this is all we can do.

Advertisement

Advertisement

" After Tuesday's tides, new pieces of plywood were installed, and water pumps were put into place in some of the weaker areas along the canals. On the beach, nine-foot sand berms stood guard against the surf.

"They came right to us at the beginning and said, 'We see what's going on in the other bigger towns; we don't want to be that,'" Noble said. "One single property with an inch or two of water overtopping creates thousands of gallons a minute, and that floods a neighborhood literally in three blocks in each direction," said Mark Vukojevic, the Newport Beach Utilities Director.

Further north in Seal Beach, where triple berms and pumps are ready, police say the pier and parking lots will be closed at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Lifeguards say the combination of increased swells and high tides creates a considerable risk to beachgoers. In Ventura County, officials ordered evacuation warnings for residents that began Tuesday night at 6 p.m. and last until Thanksgiving Day at noon.

"An Evacuation Warning means residents should prepare to leave if conditions worsen and an evacuation order becomes necessary," county officials said. "This advance notice gives residents additional time to prepare. "were red-tagged due to the powerful tides created by Tropical Storm Rachel, and with the latest round of king tides expected to continue battering the region, residents are hopeful that their own preparations will be enough.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The city recently opted toAccording to data from the National Oceanic and Atmopsheric Administration, LA County experienced