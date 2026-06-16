Some EaDo businesses see World Cup boost, others still waiting for fans to spend

Houston FIFA Fan Festival is drawing crowds to EaDo, but local businesses report mixed results. Some restaurants are seeing increased traffic from World Cup visitors, while others say road closures, parking challenges and access issues are hurting business.

until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Waller County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Galveston Island, San Jacinto County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Brazoria County, Brazos County, Polk County, Walker County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Washington County, Chambers County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Inland Matagorda County, Colorado County, Grimes Countyfrom MON 10:10 PM CDT until TUE 1:15 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Jackson CountySome EaDo businesses say FIFA World Cup crowds are boosting sales, while others report road closures and access issues are limiting customer traffic.

FOX 26's Karys Belger has more. Some EaDo business owners say World Cup crowds have brought new customers through their doors. Others say road closures, parking challenges and access issues have made it difficult to benefit from Fan Fest traffic. FIFA Fan Festival may be bringing thousands of soccer fans to Houston's East Downtown neighborhood, but not every business owner says they're seeing the same benefit.

While Fan Fest was closed Monday because of weather concerns, soccer fans could still be seen walking around EaDo looking for places to eat, drink and cool off. Abby Mejia, Director of Operations for Chapman & Kirby, said the restaurant and event space saw a surge of customers during the Mexico match after Fan Fest reached capacity.

"We filled up the whole space within about 10 minutes of that announcement," Mejia said. "It was great. The energy in here was great.

" The business has also welcomed visitors from outside Houston and outside the United States, including fans from Canada and Europe. Still, Mejia said some match days have been slower than expected, forcing the business to adjust staffing and promotions as the tournament continues. Just a few blocks away, Gotti's owner, Irv Williams, said his experience has been much different.

Williams said road closures surrounding Fan Fest have made it harder for customers, delivery drivers, and employees to access the restaurant. He said DoorDash orders, which make up a significant portion of his business, have dropped sharply because drivers have struggled to reach the restaurant. In response, Gotti's has launched promotions aimed at attracting customers, including offering to reimburse parking or rideshare costs for some groups.

Williams said he supports bringing the World Cup to Houston but hopes city leaders and organizers can address access concerns for businesses operating near the festival footprint. Despite the challenges, both business owners said it is still too early to judge the overall impact of the World Cup. With several weeks of matches remaining, they say they're hopeful more visitors will make their way beyond Fan Fest and into the surrounding neighborhood.

For now, business owners say the World Cup's economic impact appears to depend on where you are in EaDo.





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