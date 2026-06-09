Some copies of Pomona recreation guide show porn images, city investigating

The city says it has suspended further distribution of the guide.

player ready... Pornographic images were found in some copies of the city of Pomona’s summer recreation guide, which was mailed to residents, according to a city councilman.statement saying that the inclusion of “inappropriate” images was not intentional and that it is “working to identify the cause and strengthen safeguards to prevent this from happening again.

” Pomona Assistant City Manager Mark Gluba said by email that the images appear to be pages of adult content ads in place of planned city content and that only a limited number were distributed with the porn content. He did not specify how many.

“Our Community Services Department coordinates the Recreation Guide and approval of the final proof. Per our vendor, US Printing, the errors did not originate from their print shop, thus the City is looking into the matter with the assumption that a rogue actor may have created and mailed the inappropriate material,” Gluba said.

Gluba said the city is also working to verify the addresses that reported receiving the inappropriate pages to ensure the vendor has mailed a legitimate copy as well. The city apologized in its statement and said “we recognize this incident has damaged public trust and are committed to transparency as we review the issue and implement corrective actions. ”This story is developing. Please check back later for updates.





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