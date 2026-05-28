Some artists drop out of D.C. concert series for America's 250th anniversary shortly after lineup announced

Some artists announced for the Freedom 250 concert series in Washington, D.C., this summer, say they won't be performing.

— Some artists who were announced as performers for what's being billed as a Great American State Fair amid President Trump's push for a major American birthday bash this summer in Washington, D.C.

, dropped out of their appearances shortly after an initial lineup was released. On Wednesday, Freedom 250, a bipartisan nonprofit established to celebrate the country's 250th anniversary in the nation's capital, announced the initial set of artists lined up to perform. But by Wednesday night, two artists had already backed out of or turned down the opportunity. Morris Day of Morris Day and The Time said he won't be performing, contrary to the advertisement.

"It's A No For Me," Morris' official Facebook account posted. Young MC, another artist advertised to perform, also said he won't be there.

"I HAVE INFORMED MY AGENTS THAT I WILL NOT BE PERFORMING AT THE FREEDOM 250 EVENT," he posted on Facebook. "The artists were never told about any political involvement with the event. And despite the claims by the organizers that the event is non-partisan, SPIN magazine describes it as Trump-backed. I hope to perform in D.C. in the near future at an event that is not so politically charged.

" Vanilla Ice, who is also part of the initial lineup, still plans to perform. "Vanilla Ice is contracted and will perform at the Great American Fair at the National Mall on Friday, June 26," his management agency told CBS News in an email. "He is proud to help celebrate America's 250th Anniversary! Everyone is welcome to attend and celebrate USA's Birthday and our Freedom!

" Rob PilatusOthers announced as performing at the Great American State Fair, a 16-day exposition taking place on the National Mall from June 25 through July 10, include Martina McBride, C+C Music Factory, Flo Rida, The Commodores and Bret Michaels. CBS News has reached out to each artist advertised in the concert series to confirm their attendance.

"Freedom 250 is a nonpartisan 501 dedicated to uniting Americans around the nation's 250th anniversary," Freedom 250 spokesperson Rachel Reisner said. "Freedom 250 is focused on our signature celebrations and events that honor our history and engage all Americans — welcoming all who share our goal of commemorating this milestone in a way that uplifts and unites America. " Freedom 250 commissioners include both Republican and Democratic members of Congress.

Mr. Trump has expanded on the 250th celebrations, although they were in the works before he became president. The Great American State Fair, according to Freedom 250, will feature all states and territories in a world fair-style celebration, including exhibits, showcases and cultural programming from the U.S. Capitol to the Washington Monument. Mainstage musical performances are expected every Thursday, Friday and Saturday night.





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