Some Amazon Users Can Effectively Get This Google Nest Smart Thermostat For Free

Amazon is offering a rebate on the Google Nest Smart Thermostat, and buyers in certain areas are able to get this device for free.

A deep discount on an item is always great, but getting the item for free can feel like an almost literal steal. Though Amazon Prime Day looms around the corner — it begins June 23, if you need to save the date — that doesn't mean there aren't deals to be found until then.

Right now, the retailer is offering a Google Smart Home device that doesn't just have a solid discount, but customers in certain regions may be able to take this device home for free.is available on Amazon at a reduced price, certain energy providers are also providing additional rebates, which means some users may get up to $200 back for purchasing this smart home accessory. Even if your area doesn't qualify for the maximum rebate, it might still be worth checking out this device as there many In addition to potentially getting this device for free, this programmable thermostat promises to offer a Saving Finder feature that can tweak your energy settings based on your schedule.

It also offers a fair amount of compatibility with other platforms, and there are several protection plans available. If you're new to the world of smart home accessories, they can be great for automatic home operations, and there are manyis available for $99.99, which already shaves a 23% off the typical listing price.

However, customers in certain areas can be eligible for a rebate that may net them this thermostat for free. For some examples, those with Alabama Power can receive a $200 mail-in rebate, whereas those with Georgia Power can receive a 50% off mail-in rebate. You can check your zip code for eligibility just above the item color selection menu.

Taking a look at the Energy Star-certified Google Nest, the device is designed to be used without a C-wire in a home, but certain systems may require one for full controls. With Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, users can use their smartphone to control the temperature of their home, and the device is also compatible with Matter-certified voice assistants. As an added benefit, the thermostat provides HVAC monitoring to send alerts about your home system.

Being an Amazon's Choice item, users give this thermostat points for its easy installation and easy temperature adjustments. Though many give this device praise for its reliability, some users note problems connecting to the original Nest app and Wi-Fi connectivity issues, although it's worth noting that you can





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