Somalian Referee Denied US Entry Over Name Confusion with Al-Shabab-Linked Individual Ahead of World Cup

A highly regarded Somalian soccer referee, acclaimed as the best in Africa, was denied entry into the United States ahead of the FIFA World Cup due to a name match with a sanctioned individual linked to the al Qaida-backed terrorist group Al-Shabab. The incident, which has sparked international controversy, underscores the complexities of US immigration enforcement and its impact on global sporting events. The referee, Omar Abdulkadir Artan, was turned away at Miami International Airport despite holding a valid visa, shattering his lifelong dream of officiating at the World Cup. US authorities cited derogatory information and potential ties to terrorism, though no evidence connects Artan himself to any extremist organization. The situation has raised concerns about due process and the consequences of strict security protocols on innocent individuals. Artan received a hero's welcome upon his return to Somalia, while FIFA confirmed it has no authority to intervene in host country visa decisions. The episode also highlights the broader context of US-Somalia relations, including travel bans and counterterrorism operations that continue to shape the lives of Somali citizens and diaspora communities.

The Somalia n referee who was kicked out of the US ahead of the World Cup has a similar name to a man with links to a terrorist organization backed by al Qaida.

Acclaimed as the 'best referee in Africa', Omar Abdulkadir Artan, 34, was dropped from FIFA's list for the tournament after the American authorities refused him permission to enter the country at Miami International Airport. The Trump administration later claimed he was turned away due to 'terrorism fears' in a shocking turn of events that has caused a major outcry and support for the referee who expressed his bitter disappointment at the rejection.

He said the decision had shattered his 'biggest dream' of officiating at a World Cup. But The New York Times has revealed that Artan has a similar name to a man linked to the Al Shabab extremist group. It was found in a search of the sanctions list on the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control's website. There is no evidence that the referee is linked to terrorism.

'They asked me several times if I had ever met representatives of Al Shabab,' the referee said. 'I explained to them that I knew nothing about this military group, that I was only in the United States to do my job as a referee. ' The similarity in their names would have led to additional questioning by border officials about any potential ties to Al Shabab, an immigration lawyer told The New York Times.

Al-Shabab emerged in the mid-2000s as the armed wing of the now outlawed Islamic Courts Union coalition before aligning itself with al-Qaida. At its peak, it controlled much of southern and central Somalia, including parts of Mogadishu, the country's capital. African Union troops pushed al-Shabab out of Mogadishu in 2011, but the group adapted, reverting to guerrilla warfare, suicide bombings, and targeted assassinations. It continues to raise millions of dollars annually through taxation and extortion, according to U.N. monitors.

The United States has carried out airstrikes in Somalia for more than a decade. In 2020, during his first term in office, President Donald Trump ordered most U.S. troops withdrawn. In 2022, President Joe Biden approved the redeployment of U.S. forces to Somalia, restoring a more sustained advisory and counterterrorism presence. Somalia is on Trump's travel ban list and last month he said of Somali immigrants in America: 'They're all crooks.

' In January he called the nation 'the worst country in the world'. Artan was put on a flight to Turkey and then back home to Somalia where he was greeted with plenty of fanfare. He was filmed stepping off the plane and being mobbed by well-wishers and dignitaries, shaking hands and smiling broadly. The referee then posed for photos while holding up the Somalian flag in a show of national pride and defiance.

His exclusion from the World Cup has been a major talking point ahead of the tournament kicking off on Thursday. Artan insisted he was 'very disappointed' in the decision, adding: 'I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa.

' In a statement provided to FOX, a Trump official said: 'This individual was seeking admission to the United States. 'Upon further inspection by CBP, derogatory information, including association with suspected members of terror organizations, was discovered making the traveler ineligible for admission to the United States under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). 'The traveler was refused admission and given immigration forms that provide the section of law used to complete an expedited removal under 8235 of the INA.

'President Trump's administration will not allow any security threat to enter our country - full stop. ' FIFA initially confirmed last week that Artan's visa situation had been 'fully resolved and he will now be available to officiate at the FIFA World Cup'.

But on Monday night the governing body released a statement, reading: 'FIFA can confirm that match official Omar Abdulkadir Artan will be unable to train and officiate at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after he was denied entry into the United States.

'FIFA is not involved in host country immigration processes, including visa adjudications, and has been informed by authorities that Mr Artan's status will not be changed at present. 'In line with previous FIFA events, a host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and who is admitted into their country.

' Meanwhile, when discussing the matter with the New York Times, Artan said: 'I am very, very disappointed'





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup FIFA Referee Somalia United States Immigration Terrorism Al-Shabab Trump Visa Denial Security Border Control Al Qaida

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lionel Messi Gets Special-Edition Stanley Cup Release Ahead of the World CupMessi is set to make his sixth World Cup apperance, and he partnered with Stanley Cup to celebrate.

Read more »

Chicago bars bring the energy for World Cup watch partiesChicago won't host a World Cup match this summer, but that isn't stopping local soccer fans from getting in on the action.

Read more »

Somalian World Cup Referee Denied US Entry, Dropped from TournamentSomalian referee Omar Artan, set to become the first from his country to officiate at a World Cup, was denied entry to the United States at Miami International Airport over 'vetting concerns' and subsequently removed from FIFA's tournament roster. Artan, named Africa's best male referee in 2025, had a valid visa and was questioned for 11 hours about his travel and Somali politics. The incident raises concerns about the impact of US travel restrictions on World Cup participants from nearly 40 countries, mostly in Africa.

Read more »

2026 World Cup: How to watch all 104 World Cup gamesThe showcase tournament will be broadcast on multiple services and platforms as well as languages, so here’s some guidance.

Read more »