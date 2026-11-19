Somalia directs the UAE to leave within 72 hours, citing sovereignty violations. The diplomatic rift escalates as Mogadishu annuls agreements and recalls its ambassador from Abu Dhabi.

The Somali government has officially ordered the United Arab Emirates to withdraw its diplomatic presence from the country within 72 hours. This directive marks a significant escalation in a deepening diplomatic crisis between Mogadishu and Abu Dhabi. The ultimatum was delivered as tensions regarding national sovereignty and foreign interference reach a breaking point. Somalia's Information Minister, Abdulfatah Qasim, confirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has been instructed to recall the Somali Ambassador to the UAE for consultations.

Sovereignty Violations and Military Bases

Somalia accuses Abu Dhabi of undermining the nation's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and internal security. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud stated on Tuesday that Abu Dhabi established military bases in parts of Somalia without the approval of the federal government. These forces reportedly operate outside the country's established national security framework. The Somali government claims these actions target its independence and national unity. The Council directed these measures as a defense against what it describes as hostile Emirati actions. This move follows social media exchanges where officials from both countries traded harsh criticisms. Mogadishu specifically alleged that the UAE is fuelling regional conflicts and buying loyalties to destabilize the state.

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Diplomatic Breakdown and Annulled Agreements

The decision to expel the UAE ambassador follows a series of punitive steps taken by Mogadishu earlier this year. The Somali government had previously annulled all existing agreements with the United Arab Emirates. Additionally, Somalia closed its airspace to all Emirati military and cargo aircraft. These restrictions were implemented to pressure Abu Dhabi into ceasing what Mogadishu views as aggressive political interference. Ties between the two nations had been strained since January due to allegations of Emirati meddling in Somalia's internal politics. The current expulsion order represents the final step in this diplomatic rupture. It signals that Mogadishu no longer considers the relationship sustainable under the current circumstances.

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Historical Context of Bilateral Friction

Relations between Somalia and the UAE have historically alternated between periods of friction and reconciliation. However, the current standoff appears more severe than previous disputes. In 2018, the conflict reached a peak when Abu Dhabi condemned Somalia's seizure of nine point six million dollars from an Emirati plane at Mogadishu airport. Abu Dhabi labeled the seizure illegal and stated the funds were intended to support the Somali army and trainees. Somalia's action was seen by the UAE as a violation of diplomatic norms and international law. That incident created long-lasting resentment between the two governments. The current accusations of buying loyalties and undermining sovereignty echo the grievances from that earlier period. The 72-hour deadline suggests that Mogadishu has exhausted all diplomatic channels for resolution.

Regional Implications and Immediate Aftermath

The expulsion of the UAE ambassador removes a key diplomatic link between the two nations. It leaves a vacuum in bilateral communication that may complicate regional stability efforts. Somalia's move is likely to impact humanitarian aid and economic cooperation tied to UAE funding. The closure of airspace and annulment of agreements have already disrupted logistical operations. The Somali government maintains that these strict measures are necessary to protect national sovereignty. International observers will watch closely to see if the UAE accepts the 72-hour deadline. The outcome of this standoff could reshape alliances in the Horn of Africa. For now, the focus remains on the immediate withdrawal process and its effect on daily governance in Mogadishu.