Somali World Cup Referee Denied US Entry After Lengthy Immigration Interview Despite Valid Visa

A Somali referee selected for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was denied entry to the United States following an 11-hour immigration interview, despite possessing a valid visa and diplomatic passport. The incident, linked to the U.S. travel ban on Somalia, has drawn criticism from football authorities and highlights concerns about immigration policies affecting international sporting events.

A Somali referee, Omar Abdulkadir Artan, 34, was denied entry to the United States despite holding a valid visa and a diplomatic passport from the Somali Embassy in Nairobi.

He had been selected to officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After an 11-hour immigration interview at Miami International Airport, he was placed on a return flight to Istanbul. Artan expressed deep disappointment, stating he was simply a referee trying to live his dream and had the correct paperwork. He thanked FIFA and the Confederation of African Football for their support.

A senior adviser from Somalia's Ministry of Youth and Sports emphasized that Artan is one of Africa's most respected referees and deserves the backing of the global football community. The incident occurs against a backdrop of U.S. travel restrictions targeting several nations. Somalia is included in President Donald Trump's travel ban list; Trump has previously referred to Somali immigrants as 'crooks' and called Somalia 'the worst country in the world' in January.

FIFA confirmed that Artan will be unable to officiate at the World Cup, noting that the organization is not involved in host country immigration decisions, which are solely the purview of the U.S. government. This is not an isolated case; the U.S. has also denied visas to some members of Iran's World Cup staff.

In a separate but related incident, Iraqi World Cup star Aymen Hussein was held for nearly seven hours at Chicago's O'Hare Airport before being allowed entry, while the team's photographer was barred. These events raise concerns about the impact of immigration policies on international sporting events and the principle of merit-based participation. The denial of entry for Omar Abdulkadir Artan highlights the tension between national immigration policies and international sports commitments.

Artan, a highly regarded African referee, had all the necessary documentation, including a valid visa and a diplomatic passport arranged by the Somali Embassy. Yet, after an extensive and seemingly arbitrary interrogation, he was turned away. This decision not only disrupts his personal career and dream of participating in the world's most prestigious football tournament but also affects the composition and fairness of the officiating pool for the World Cup.

FIFA's statement that it does not intervene in host country visa processes underscores the limited power of international sports bodies against sovereign immigration laws. The situation is compounded by the broader political context, where the United States maintains a travel ban on Somalia and other countries, and inflammatory rhetoric from political figures can influence the treatment of individuals from those nations at border controls. The broader implications extend beyond one referee.

The pattern of visa denials and extended interrogations for football officials and players from Iran and Iraq suggests a systemic issue that could mar the 2026 World Cup. Such actions risk politicizing the event, which is meant to celebrate unity and fair competition. They also create a climate of uncertainty and discrimination for athletes and officials from affected countries, potentially violating the spirit of international sports law and human rights principles.

The diplomatic fallout is significant, with Somalia's government and football community voicing strong objections. The incident serves as a stark reminder that even with proper documentation, individuals from certain nations face heightened scrutiny and exclusion based on their nationality rather than their individual merits or professional standing. This undermines the ideals of global inclusion that the World Cup strives to represent and calls into question the U.S.'s role as a welcoming host for a truly international event





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