A Somali referee selected for the 2026 World Cup was barred from entering the U.S. at Miami airport due to suspected links with Al Shabaab, a designated terrorist organization. The decision, supported by the White House FIFA Task Force, aligns with President Trump's travel restrictions on Somalia, described as a terrorist safe haven. The referee denies any affiliation, arguing his documents were valid and that the rejection stems from bias against his country.

A World Cup referee from Somalia has been barred from entering the United States due to suspected ties to a Somali Muslim terrorist group. Omar Abdulkadir Artan had been selected to officiate at the World Cup games scheduled to be played in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

However, upon arrival at Miami International Airport, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials denied his entry. Authorities confirmed that the 33-year-old referee was barred due to "association with suspected members of a terror organization," specifically the Al Shabaab terrorist organization.

U.S. Africa Command has described Al Shabaab as "the largest, wealthiest, and most lethal Al Qaeda affiliate," noting that the group "poses the greatest danger to U.S. citizens and interests in East Africa and is a threat to the United States.

" Artan, who has been listed as an official with FIFA since 2018, reportedly denied any ties to Al Shabaab. However, U.S. officials indicated there is reason to doubt his claims. Andrew Giuliani, the executive director of the White House FIFA Task Force, stated there is a "very good reason" that Artan was sent back to Somalia.

He told the media: "While I can't go into the derog on that, I can tell you it was the right decision by customs and border patrol, and I support that decision.

" President Trump has imposed a temporary ban on visitors and immigrants from Somalia, a country designated a "terrorist safe haven" where Muslim terrorists "plan, facilitate and conduct their operations. " The White House also describes Somalia as a "destination country" for people around the world to join terror networks. Artan maintained that all his paperwork and visas were in order and suggested that "I think that they have a problem with my country.

" The Somali Prime Minister commented on the incident, stating that Artan "represents not only Somalia, but also the aspirations of millions of young Africans who believe excellence should be recognized on the world stage. " The article also referenced allegations about Somali migrants, claiming they have been responsible for stealing hundreds of billions of U.S. tax dollars through fraudulent childcare and healthcare companies in various states, including Minnesota, Ohio, and New York.

It further mentioned that in Minnesota, dozens of Somali migrants have been involved in unspecified activities. The World Cup is set to kick off on June 11 and will be played at venues across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico through June 19





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