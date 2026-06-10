Somali Referee Denied U.S. Entry Over Terrorism Claims Ahead of World Cup

A top African referee, Omar Abdulkadir Artan, was barred from entering the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after American authorities cited terrorism concerns. The Trump administration disclosed alleged ties to terror groups, while the referee maintained he had all proper documents. FIFA confirmed he would not officiate, underscoring host nations' control over visa decisions.

The Trump administration has claimed that a Somali referee, Omar Abdulkadir Artan , who was due to officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, was denied entry into the United States due to alleged terrorism concerns.

Artan, acclaimed as the best referee in Africa, was removed from FIFA's list for the tournament after being turned away at Miami International Airport. He was sent back to Turkey after an 11-hour immigration interview and several hours in a holding cell. Artan stated he had the correct visa and documentation, including confirmation from FIFA, but was not given a reason for the denial.

The administration, via a statement to FOX, asserted that derogatory information, including association with suspected members of terror organizations, was discovered during inspection, rendering him ineligible under the Immigration and Nationality Act. FIFA confirmed that Artan would be unable to officiate, noting that host country immigration processes are outside its control. The incident occurs against a backdrop of President Trump's travel ban, which includes Somalia, and his previous derogatory remarks about Somali immigrants.

Additionally, the U.S. has refused visas to some members of Iran's World Cup staff, though that matter appears separate. The Somali community expressed disappointment over the treatment of Artan, who had been looking forward to what he called the biggest dream of his life. The case highlights tensions between sports diplomacy and restrictive immigration policies, raising questions about fairness and the impact on international events





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