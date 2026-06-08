Somali Referee Denied Entry to U.S. for World Cup Amidst Visa Uncertainty

Omar Abdulkadir Artan, Africa's top referee, was turned away at Miami International Airport, raising questions about his participation in the 2026 World Cup. The incident follows a history of visa issues affecting international soccer teams and critical remarks from U.S. President Trump about Somali immigrants.

A prominent Somali referee, hailed as the best in Africa, has encountered an unexpected hurdle in his journey to the 2026 World Cup . Omar Abdulkadir Artan , 34, was reportedly denied entry into the United States and sent back to Istanbul, Turkey upon arrival at Miami International Airport.

The Somali Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya, which facilitated Artan's travel, had issued him a diplomatic passport to ease visa-related issues. However, despite FIFA's confirmation that Artan's visa situation had been 'fully resolved', he was not permitted to enter the country. No official reason has been provided for the denial of entry.

Somalia, which is included in President Trump's travel ban list, has faced criticism from the U.S. leader in the past, with Trump describing Somali immigrants as 'crooks' and the nation as 'the worst country in the world'. Artan, who was named Africa's Best Referee for 2025 at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards, is now uncertain about his participation in the World Cup. This incident comes amidst a backdrop of visa issues affecting other international soccer teams.

Iran's staff members have also faced visa difficulties, while their players managed to land in Mexico, wearing pins honoring the 168 school children killed in a missile strike, potentially risking the wrath of U.S. authorities





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Omar Abdulkadir Artan Somali Referee 2026 World Cup U.S. Entry Denial Visa Issues FIFA CAF Awards President Trump Somalia Travel Ban Iran's Visa Difficulties

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