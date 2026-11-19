Somali piracy reaches highest levels since 2013 as naval resources are diverted to Middle East conflicts. Experts warn of security gaps in the Gulf of Aden.

Somali pirates have returned to international waters with unprecedented intensity, marking a significant disruption to global trade routes. This resurgence has reached levels not witnessed since 2013, exploiting the chaos created by ongoing geopolitical conflicts in the Middle East.

The surge in pirate activity is directly linked to the diversion of international naval forces away from the Horn of Africa. As major powers focus on the war in Yemen and tensions between the United States and Iran, the security vacuum in the Gulf of Aden has allowed opportunistic criminal groups to reclaim their former territory.

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Naval Diversion Creates Security Gaps

Ken Menkhaus, a professor at Davidson College and former special political adviser in the UN Operation in Somalia, identified the redirection of military assets as the primary catalyst for this crisis. He explained that naval patrols in the Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean are now preoccupied with threats from the Houthi movement in Yemen. This shift has left the vast waters of the Somali Basin with significantly reduced international oversight.

Menkhaus described the current situation as a perfect storm for piracy. He noted that the activity is an opportunistic crime that flourishes when the risk is low and the financial rewards are high. The intense focus on intercepting drone and missile threats in the Red Sea has created dangerous security gaps, allowing pirate networks to operate with greater impunity than in recent years.

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Puntland Struggles With Internal Unrest

Compounding the lack of naval presence is severe internal instability within Somalia's Puntland region. Mohamed Daud Ismail, a senior research assistant at the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data monitor, highlighted that local maritime forces are stretched thin by multiple concurrent crises. The region is currently dealing with political clashes between local authorities and the central government in Mogadishu.

Ismail pointed out that Puntland forces have also been heavily engaged in counter-insurgency operations against the Islamic State of Somalia Province in the Bari region. The deployment of troops by the Mogadishu government has further weakened Puntland's ability to conduct effective maritime patrols. This internal distraction has provided pirates with a clear opportunity to expand their operations without significant local resistance.

Convergence of Regional Threat Actors

The Gulf of Aden has become a complex intersection of various hostile groups, including the Houthis, Al-Shabab, and organized criminals. Michael DeAngelo, an Africa analyst at the American Enterprise Institute, noted that while Al-Shabab and the Houthi movement have opposing ideologies, they share common interests in disrupting shipping. Reports suggest that both groups may be involved in training and supplying Somali pirates.

DeAngelo emphasized that lucrative ransom payouts from hijackings between 2024 and 2026 are fueling further collaboration among these factions. The Houthis are reportedly leveraging their ties to Al-Shabab to support pirate activities, thereby extending their influence over maritime disruption. This alliance creates a multi-layered threat that is difficult for international coalition forces to address simultaneously.

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Iranian Influence and Future Implications

Christopher Hockey, a senior research fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, argued that the situation reflects a broader convergence of threat actors in the region. He suggested that Iran may be leveraging these illicit networks to exert influence over the Gulf of Aden and the broader maritime environment. The blurring of lines between conflicts in the Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula is creating a chaotic security landscape.

Hockey warned that the presence of diverse groups, including pirates and militants, operating through shared illicit networks poses a severe challenge. The global maritime industry faces a force multiplier effect as these crises intersect. Without a coordinated international response to reallocate resources back to the Somali Basin, the risk to global shipping remains critically high.