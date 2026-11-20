Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher says about 100 of 300 young alleged Somali gang members in the Twin Cities were arrested, but many cycle back into gang life.

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'Somali community members in Minnesota pushed back Thursday against blaming the broader Somali American population as law enforcement officials warned of a surge in youth gang violence. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher estimates there are about a dozen Somali gangs involving roughly 300 young people in the metro area out of an estimated 1,000 to 2,000 total gang members across the region.

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CULTURE CLASH LAID BARE AS VIOLENT SOMALI GANGS GRIP SUBURBAN COMMUNITIES: ‘THESE KIDS ARE DIFFERENT’"Well, many of them are . I mean, we’ve arrested probably 100 of those 300," Fletcher told KSTP 5 Eyewitness News.

"Many of them cycle out. Just because you arrest them doesn’t mean they’re not going to continue to participate in the gang life.

"Somali community "I’m concerned. I’m a father," Bihi said.

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"We cannot arrest our way into solving this problem for any youth. Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans suggested that preventing gang violence can be"difficult to measure," CBS News reported Thursday.

"What a meeting like this does is it brings community together in a way to really understand what the drivers of violence are to begin with," Evans said. "Prevention is always going to be difficult to measure. You're not going to be able to prove the negative if something didn't occur.

" The tensions in the Twin Cities mirror similar struggles in other U.S. cities with large Somali American populations, where local officials and community leaders are also grappling with spikes in youth gun violence and debates over how to confront it. "I don’t feel safe. I fear for my life," Mohamed Muhumed, a Lewiston teenager, previously told Fox News Digital.

"I saw someone get punched in the middle of the sidewalk over there. It’s crazy.

" Maine Immigrant and Refugee Services Executive Director Rilwan Osman and his team unveiled a Voices Against Gun Violence program in June, which included daily workshops and community discussions throughout the month as part of a broader effort to address youth gun violence in the city, "We are asking people to pledge that they can talk about gun violence at home in their communities, at school, outside their school," Osman said, according to WGME. The Minnesota BCA announced in an Oct. 19 news release that more than 40 law enforcement agencies agreed to"use an existing investigative model to coordinate efforts and strengthen collaboration in addressing gang and group violence.

" The plan also"employs county-based quick reaction teams for specialized and rapid uniformed patrol and investigative response when criminal activity occurs," according to the agency. When reached for comment about its efforts to address gang-related crime in Minnesota, the BCA referred Fox News Digital to its Oct. 19 news release. Somali residents walk through Minneapolis’ Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, often called"Little Mogadishu," home to one of the largest Somali communities in the United States.

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Fox News Digital in October that some Minnesota Democrats have their"heads in the sand" and hindered law enforcement from stopping Somali American gang-linked violence in the state before it escalated.

"They're being restrained by politicians, people that are trying soft on crime, people that are trying to send somebody other than a police officer to take care of issues, and it's not working," Nagel said at the time. Police in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, previously said an Oct. 2 shooting outside Aerie Stadium at Eden Prairie High School's homecoming wasRep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.

, sent a letter to U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen July 23 flagging concerns about the"alarming rise" of Somali gang violence in the North Star State.

"I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. If you won’t assimilate, then get the hell out of here.

First it was an estimated $9 billion in fraud. Now it’s out-of-control violence," Emmer said in a statement.

"These Somali gangs have shot up high school graduations and assaulted players on opposing basketball teams with tire irons. It’s absolute madness, and something must be done.

" Det. Eric Clouse said that the"BL" in the gang's name initially stood for"Bantu Life" or"Bantu Love" in reference to Somalia's Bantu ethnic community, according to the outlet.