Mohamed Yusuf, a Somali-American Uber driver attacked in a Minneapolis suburb, has died from his injuries. Details emerge on the fatal incident that sparked community outrage. Keywords: Mohamed Yusuf, Minneapolis, Uber Attack

Mohamed Yusuf, a fifty-one-year-old Somali-American Uber driver, has died following a violent assault in a Minneapolis suburb earlier this month. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-Minnesota) confirmed that Yusuf passed away on Saturday morning at Hennepin County Medical Center. He had been battling life-threatening injuries sustained during the incident that occurred on November fourteen. Authorities state that Yusuf was targeted by a passenger who subjected him to a brutal attack before fleeing the scene.

Attack Details and Phone Call Evidence

Court documents reveal harrowing details of the assault, indicating that Yusuf was speaking with his brother, who also works as an Uber driver, at the time he picked up the passenger. The brother reported hearing the passenger tell Yusuf that he disliked his name. Shortly after, the brother heard Yusuf screaming in Somali, crying out that he was being choked with a seatbelt and run over by his own vehicle. The filings describe a terrifying sequence where the assailant used the car to drag Yusuf before leaving him in a ditch.

Also read Mohamed Yusuf, Somali Uber Driver, Dies After Fatal Attack in Minnesota

Family Statements and Background Information

Mustafa Osman, the eldest of Yusuf's five children, previously spoke about his father's long history in the United States. He stated that his father arrived in the country in nineteen ninety-three and worked as a driver for many years. Osman's testimony highlights the dedication and livelihood of his father, who relied on driving for his career and family support. The family is now grieving the loss of a father and husband who was a longstanding member of the American workforce.

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Community Response and Civil Rights Concerns

The death of Mohamed Yusuf has ignited fury and sorrow within the local Somali community, which is the largest in the United States. Minnesota, particularly the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, is home to a vast number of American citizens of Somali descent. The overwhelming majority of this population are citizens who contribute significantly to the region. CAIR-Minnesota Executive Director Jaylani Hussein expressed heartbreak over the loss, describing the moment as shocking and painful for the community. He promised continued support as the family seeks answers and justice.

Broader Implications for Local Drivers

This tragedy has raised alarms among ride-sharing professionals regarding safety and hate-motivated violence. Civil rights advocates have warned that such incidents reflect a rise in Islamophobia and hostile political rhetoric targeting Somali and Muslim Americans. The community is now calling for accountability while mourning a member who was simply performing his job. The ongoing investigation aims to determine if bias played a role in the attacker's selection of Yusuf, adding a layer of complexity to the criminal proceedings.