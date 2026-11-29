The Council on American-Islamic Relations has announced that a Somali American Uber driver who authorities say was attacked by a passenger in a Minneapolis suburb earlier this month has died.

A Somali American Uber driver who authorities say was attacked by a passenger in a Minneapolis suburb earlier this month has died, the Council on American-Islamic Relations announced in a news release.

Mohamed Yusuf, 51, died Saturday morning at Hennepin County Medical Center, the advocacy group said. Yusuf had been battling life-threatening injuries after being strangled with a seatbelt, run over by his own car and left in a ditch after the attack on Nov. 14, authorities said.

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“CAIR-Minnesota extends its heartfelt condolences and prayers to Mohamed’s family, loved ones, and the many fellow drivers and community members who stood with him,” the Muslim civil rights organization said. Samit Apurva Patel, 25, was charged earlier this month with attempted second-degree murder and carjacking in the attack. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said Saturday in a statement shared on social media that the charges would be upgraded to second-degree intentional murder.