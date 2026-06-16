Solstice on the horizon: fire crews urge wildfire safety

Wildfire officials are warning Alaskans about increased fire risk heading into solstice weekend.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Wildfire officials are warning Alaskans about increased fire risk heading into the summer solstice weekend. Last year around the solstice, the state had more than 15,000 lightning strikes, according to Beth Ipsen with the Bureau of Land Management Alaska Fire Service.

“Solstice is usually a time where we see a lot of lightning, a lot of instability in the atmosphere and a lot of potential for lightning strikes,” Ipsen said.escaped on a windy day, and within hours it was 500 acres and closing in on the community, Ipsen said. “It was a pretty scary day for the folks in Ambler,” Ipsen said. “They were able to drop about 100,000 gallons of water within two days.

”Another fire southwest of Talkeetna was contained and called out on Friday, according to Sam Harrell with the Division of Forestry and Fire Protection.so far this year, with 45 of them active as of Monday afternoon.

“We’re going to start to transition into more lightning-caused fires now. It’s just that time of year,” Harrell said.

“Being careful about what you do that you don’t cause a fire, those are the preventable fire starts,” Ipsen said. “The lightning caused — Mother Nature sometimes has the upper hand. We don’t have any sway over that. ” Officials recommend drowning campfires, stirring and adding water, and making sure they are cold to the touch.

Ipsen added that motorists should not park on dry grass because exhaust pipes can start fires, and people should never walk away from a fire unattended.





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