Solon City Schools to Restore Natatorium with $2.7 Million Project

Solon City Schools in Ohio has approved a $2.7 million contract to restore its aging natatorium. The renovations, funded through existing district funds, will focus on structural upgrades to ensure the safety and well-being of student-athletes, without additional costs to taxpayers.

SOLON, Ohio - The Solon Board of Education unanimously approved a $2.7 million contract with Infinity Construction on February 10 to restore the district's natatorium. Superintendent Fred Bolden explained that the restoration project will prioritize structural upgrades to the building rather than the pool or dive well. The project scope includes roofing repairs, structural reinforcement, an interior lighting upgrade for the pool area, new fire suppression systems, and a fresh coat of paint.

The natatorium, constructed in 1981, is undergoing renovations due to its age and the district's dedication to maintaining safe facilities for students. Funding for the renovations will be sourced from existing district funds, ensuring no additional burden on taxpayers. 'This project is part of our ongoing commitment to continually maintain our facilities, and we have allocated our existing dollars to make this happen without additional cost to our taxpayers and community,' stated Bolden. Construction is slated to commence in March, immediately following the high school swim season, and is projected to be completed before the start of the following year's swim season. During the renovation period, the natatorium will be closed, with pools drained and protected to facilitate efficient structural work. Bolden emphasized that the renovations will significantly enhance the facility for student-athletes, swim teams, and physical education programs. 'The structural improvements to our natatorium prioritize the safety and well-being of our student-athletes, ensuring a well-maintained training environment that meets the highest standards for competitive aquatic facilities,' he said





clevelanddotcom / 🏆 301. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Natatorium Restoration Solon City Schools Construction Project Student-Athlete Safety Infrastructure Upgrades

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hatch Restore 3 vs. Hatch Restore 2: Is the Upgrade Worth It?This article compares the Hatch Restore 3 and Hatch Restore 2 smart alarms to help determine if the newer model is an essential upgrade.

Read more »

Solon Schools welcomes new buildings and grounds supervisorPatrick Arch has been hired to serve as supervisor of buildings and grounds for the Solon City School District.

Read more »

Parents urge Seattle Public Schools to expand open enrollment to keep families in districtA group of parents claims Seattle Public Schools is mismanaging its option schools.

Read more »

Secret Service agents, not ICE, attempted to enter Chicago elementary schoolChicago Public Schools originally claimed Friday Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents visited one of its schools.

Read more »

Secret Service agents, not ICE, attempted to enter Chicago elementary schoolChicago Public Schools originally claimed Friday Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents visited one of its schools.

Read more »

Opinion: Data don’t show that Alaska charter schools are more effective than neighborhood schoolsAlaskan charter students resemble other Alaskan public schools in that a majority of them score below the state standards in reading and math.

Read more »