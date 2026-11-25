The Solomon Islands is declaring it will never allow a foreign military base on its soil and rejecting a secretive 4-year-old defense deal with China that raised fears of a Chinese naval foothold in the South Pacific country.

The Solomon Islands rejected a secretive 4-year-old defense deal with China that raised fears of a Chinese naval foothold in the South Pacific country and declared Wednesday while signing a treaty with Australia that it would never allow a foreign military base on its soil.

The Solomons’ archipelago is sprawled across the sea route between the United States and Australia, from where U.S. Gen. Douglas MacArthur commanded the Pacific campaign in World War II. U.S. allies fought pivotal battles against Japanese forces on the islands during the war, and the country that today has a population of fewer than 900,000 people remains strategically imperative territory in the U.S. struggle against China for global influence.

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The islands' Prime Minister Matthew Wale and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese signed the bilateral security pact following reports that the Solomons will end its defense treaty with China next year. The new treaty confirms Australia’s place as the Solomons’ “primary security partner” and states “there will be no foreign military or security base” on the smaller nation 2,000 kilometers northeast of Australia, both prime ministers said in a statement.

The deal is the latest bilateral security pact Australia has struck with Pacific neighbors since Beijing inked a treaty with the Solomons’ previous government in 2022 that created fears the Chinese navy would build a base in the South Pacific. Since Albanese's government was first elected in late 2022, Australia, a staunch U.S. ally, has been attempting to edge Chinese influence out of the region through bilateral security agreements with countries including Fiji , Tuvalu and Vanuatu .

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Australia reached a security-linked pact with Papua New Guinea in 2024 that promised Australia's nearest neighbor 600 million Australian dollars over a decade to include a rugby league team in the Australian national competition. Wale would not confirm or deny news media reports that his government had told Beijing that the security pact with China, which has provided Chinese police trainers to the Solomons’ capital Honiara, would not be renewed when it expires after five years in early 2027.

“Unfortunately there is a non-disclosure clause in the treaty with China,” Wale told reporters in a press conference with Albanese at Australian Parliament House. “So I am unable to talk about that. We have ongoing discussions with China. ” “As you know, Solomon Islands has been, for a number of years, a source of uncertainty and doubt in the region.

Those days are done. Gone. We don’t want to be there again,” he added. In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun did not directly answer a journalist’s question about whether the Solomons had said it would end the Chinese security pact.

“China always follows the principle of mutual respect and equality in developing relations with the Solomon Islands,” Guo said Tuesday. “There is no element of geopolitical rivalry or bloc confrontation in cooperation between China and Pacific island countries, including the Solomon Islands. " Albanese said the new bilateral treaty elevated bilateral relations to a “level which has never been seen before and has never been stronger. ” The treaty is broader than security.

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Australia has agreed to also invest in Solomons’ infrastructure, education, renewable energy and sport. Oliver Nobetau, Pacific Islands program director at the Lowy Institute, a Sydney think tank, described the treaty as significant and fine-tuned to the Solomons’ priorities.

“It demonstrates that Australia is listening to what the Pacific partners want,” Nobetau told Australian Broadcasting Corp.