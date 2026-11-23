Solo CEO Edison Siu explains how seven-second encrypted smartphone face checks verify unique humans without IDs, blocking AI bots and Sybil attacks.

Solo CEO Edison Siu explains how a seven-second phone camera scan proves that a user is a real human without exposing their face or asking for ID.

AI agents grew capable of browsing, chatting and solving CAPTCHAs like real users. That’s why proving human uniqueness online has become a pressing challenge. CEO Edison Siu joins Cointelegraph to explain how his team turned academic cryptography research into a mobile verification layer using fully homomorphic encryption. The solution eliminates government IDs and exposed biometrics while protecting Discord and Telegram communities, gaming platforms and AI-driven checkout flows.

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Cointelegraph: Why are traditional CAPTCHA defenses failing to stop modern AI agents from passing as real humans? Because CAPTCHAs test the wrong thing. They ask: can you click the traffic lights? Today, AI can, much faster and more effortlessly than humans.

We proved it. We gave an AI agent named Gary just two instructions: pass every CAPTCHA, and accept the terms. Overnight, Gary joined more than 50 Discord servers and sent over 500 messages. Not one person noticed he wasn’t human.

We recorded it, and the video has drawn nearly 1 million views on X. Machines now see, click, read and write like us. And every time we make the puzzle harder, we only punish real people. It is no longer “Can you solve this? ” It is “Are you a real, unique person?

” That is exactly the question Solo was built to answer. CT: How do Sybil attacks and automated bot farming distort Web3 airdrops, points programs and online communities? Imagine an election where one person casts a thousand ballots. That is a Sybil attack, and it happens in Web3 every single day.

Airdrops are meant to reward real users. Instead, farmers create hundreds of wallets and drain the rewards. Points programs are meant to measure loyalty. Instead, scripts fake the activity.

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Communities are meant to be conversations. Instead, bots flood them with spam and scams. The farmers then dump all the tokens in seconds, killing the tokenomics immediately. When real users watch bots win, they stop believing the system is fair, and they leave.

Projects end up paying the very people attacking them. Every project says it wants a community. But you cannot build a community if you cannot count who is in it. One person.

One voice. That is where fairness begins. CT: How does Solo’s encryption architecture verify human uniqueness through a smartphone camera without decrypting biometric data or requiring government IDs? You look into your phone’s camera for a few seconds.

Before anything leaves your phone, your face data is locked with a special kind of encryption called fully homomorphic encryption . FHE has one remarkable power: you can do maths on locked data without ever unlocking it. So we compare your locked face data with everyone who has already joined, and confirm you are new and unique, while it stays locked the whole time. Your face photo never leaves your phone.

No one sees it: not the app, not us. The app receives one simple answer: yes, this is a real, unique human. CT: What did it take to turn your team’s published academic cryptography research into a live product backed by Draper Associates and the Solana Incubator? My co-founders, Professor Stephen Wang and Professor Sissi Wu, spent years publishing research on encrypted computing and AI.

Their work showed something powerful: you can match faces without ever seeing them. We made the encryption fast enough for an ordinary phone. We made it simple enough that a real person verifies in about seven seconds. We rebuilt it again and again until it worked for real people.

Tim Draper’s Draper Associates backed us early, and we were one of six teams chosen from more than 360 for the Solana Incubator. Their belief in us mattered. CT: Which security and onboarding challenges does your verification SDK solve for gaming platforms and digital payment services beyond social networks? In gaming, the problem is simple: one cheater, fifty accounts.

Bots farm rewards, and banned players return the next day with a new account. Solo gives every game one rule: one human, one account. When a ban follows the person, not an email address, it finally sticks. In payments, the stakes are even higher.

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Fraudsters open fake accounts to grab sign-up bonuses, and criminals take over real ones. That is why Iqram Magdon-Ismail, co-founder of Venmo, is now our advisor. He is guiding us on adding a quick face check at the moments that matter most, like moving money, to confirm the real owner is there. We have already put this into practice together.

Solo is integrated into JellyJelly, Iqram’s new social app, so every user is real and unique. CT: How will your upcoming authorization tools allow merchants to verify that an accountable human stands behind an AI agent making a payment? AI agents can already shop and pay for us. But at checkout, the merchant faces a question nobody can answer yet: who sent this agent, and who is responsible if something goes wrong?

Today, most systems tie an agent to an account, and an account usually comes down to an email address. Anyone can open a new email in seconds, so a bad actor simply starts again with fresh agents. Solo starts from a unique human instead. Once verified, you can give your agent a signed pass with clear limits, which expires and can be cancelled at any time.

For example: buy sneakers, up to $200, until Friday. The merchant knows a real, accountable person stands behind the agent, without learning who they are. And a banned person cannot return with new agents. CT: How are Web3 projects using your Discord and Telegram tools to eliminate duplicate accounts without adding friction for legitimate community members?

Communities add our free Discord or Telegram tool in one click. When someone joins, the tool asks for a quick face check on their phone. It takes about seven seconds.

Then they receive a “Verified Human” role and full access. Bots and duplicate accounts never get past the door. Admins stay in control. They can protect only the channels that matter most, give existing members time to verify and ask for a fresh check if something looks wrong.

In our first two weeks, communities completed more than 2,000 verifications, including the Solana Name Service community. CT: What role will verifiable proof of humanity play when AI companies and autonomous agents start paying real people for human-only tasks? AI can write, draw and code. But it still needs us for what makes us human: taste, feeling and judgment.

AI companies need real people to teach them. But if one person can pose as fifty, or a bot as a person, that feedback is worthless, and the money meant for real people goes to farmers. That is why, in the next phase of Solo, we are building SoloMission: a marketplace where AI studios hire verified humans for human-only work. We are already piloting it with four creative AI studios to support their model training.

Unlike other crowdsourcing platforms, every worker is a verified, unique person, and every payment reaches one. For years, people have feared that AI would replace them. We believe a different future is possible, one where AI pays people for being human. Proof of humanity is how we make that future fair.

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