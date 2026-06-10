Solo Leveling Season 3 Update: Release Window and Future Plans

Solo Leveling, the highly acclaimed fantasy action anime, has received an update on its future. The anime adaptation is moving forward, with a confirmed release window for Season 3 between 2027 and 2028.

After over a year of silence, Solo Leveling has received an exciting update. The highly acclaimed fantasy action anime based on a South Korean Webtoon finished airing its first two seasons last year and became one of Crunchyroll's most successful shows.

For a while, there was uncertainty about its future and whether Sung Jin-woo's story would continue on screen. Based on the latest update, it seems more of this popular web novel will continue to find new life through its anime adaptation. The anime adaptation has a promising future ahead. D&C Media, the South Korean publisher behind Solo Leveling, released its 2024-2025 financial report.

The report revealed that Solo Leveling Season 3 is moving forward, confirming its release window to be between 2027 and 2028. There was a 1-year separation between Seasons 1 and 2. Based on the latest report, this would imply at least a 2-year gap for the next installment





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Solo Leveling Anime Manga Webtoon Release Window Season 3

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