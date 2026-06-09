Solo Leveling has given fans the biggest production update since the end of its second season, with a revelation made by one of the main shareholders of the anime. D&C Media, the owner of Solo Leveling's IP, has officially confirmed that the anime will continue and that Solo Leveling Season 3 already has an approximate release window.

Solo Leveling has given fans the biggest production update since the end of its second season, with a revelation made by one of the main shareholders of the anime.

While the anime is made by the Japanese animation studio A-1 Pictures, most of the decisions rest with the production committee, with D&C Media, the owner of Solo Leveling's IP, being one of the most important players. D&C Media is a company that produces and distributes webtoons and web novels, and Solo Leveling is one of its biggest hits.

As a multimedia franchise encompassing more than just anime, including games, a spin-off webtoon and novel, and an upcoming live-action adaptation, Solo Leveling represents a fundamental part of the company's portfolio. As a result, the company's financial report for the 2024-2025 period came with a gift for fans, not only officially confirming that the anime will continue but also that Solo Leveling Season 3 already has an approximate release window.

Solo Leveling Season 3 Gets Production Update and Release Window by Major IP Holder D&C Media has just announced its fourth-quarter results. These include a section about Solo Leveling's anime, detailing the episode count and release years of each season, with a final line mentioning the next installment with the message: Anime Season 3 confirmed (expected 2027-2028). This confirms not only that Solo Leveling Season 3 is already in production but also that it will arrive sooner than fans expected.

Although A-1 Pictures' lack of announcement might have suggested fans would have to wait a long time for the premiere of Solo Leveling Season 3 after its official confirmation, D&C Media's update hints that the anime has been in development for some time. Solo Leveling Season 2 ended in March 2025, and with the next installment slated for 2027-2028, this means the anime will take two to three years of production time, which is typical in the industry.

Related Solo Leveling Season 3 Gets First Official Update From A-1, And Fans Should Get Hyped Nearly a year after Solo Leveling Season 2's amazing finale, A-1 Pictures officially confirms some big news about Solo Leveling's anime sequel. Posts By Hannah Diffey The fact that D&C Media's report says Anime season 3 subtly confirms that the series will continue as a seasonal anime and won't follow the example of other franchises like Demon Slayer or Chainsaw Man, which released story arcs as theatrical films.

Solo Leveling also had rumors of a movie in production in 2025, so there's a possibility the film could be like the upcoming project of The Apothecary Diaries, covering an original story that doesn't affect the rest of the anime's storyline. Fans Should Expect an Official Announcement About Solo Leveling Season 3 Soon This update from D&C Media comes shortly before Anime Expo 2026, where big news about Solo Leveling Season 3 is expected.

During Anime Expo 2024, Crunchyroll and Tapytoon organized a special panel where Solo Leveling released the first major teaser for its second season. Now, two years later, it's possible that A-1 Pictures is preparing a surprise for fans by announcing Solo Leveling Season 3, along with a special visual or trailer.

While the production committee could still keep the exact premiere date for Solo Leveling Season 3 under wraps, a trailer will give fans a first glimpse of what to expect from this new installment, as well as a new look at the series' animation quality. Anime Expo will be held from July 2nd to 5th, and Solo Leveling Season 3 could be one of the most important anime series to reveal key details





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