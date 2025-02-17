Solo Leveling Season 2 Dub Delayed by One Week

Crunchyroll delays the English dub of Solo Leveling Season 2, episode 5 for one week. The episode, originally scheduled for February 15th, will now air on February 22nd. Despite the delay, the show will release two episodes back-to-back to compensate. The series continues to be a major success for Crunchyroll, ranking among the platform's highest-rated shows.

Solo Leveling continues its ascent to become one of Crunchyroll 's most popular series ever following the release of Season 2, -Arise From the Shadow-, last month. However, fans eagerly awaiting the English dub of episode 5 will have to wait a week longer than anticipated. Crunchyroll announced that the episode, originally scheduled to air on Saturday, February 15th, has been delayed for one week without providing a specific reason. Despite the setback, viewers won't be left behind for long.

To compensate for the delay, Crunchyroll will release two episodes back-to-back on February 22nd. This continued momentum in the dub's release schedule is impressive considering it premiered just two weeks after the subtitled version became available to US audiences.Since its January premiere, Solo Leveling Season 2 has been a resounding success, breaking its own record within 24 hours to become Crunchyroll's most-liked anime premiere. The series has continued to gain traction, now ranking among the highest-rated shows on the platform. It recently surpassed another anime juggernaut, Jujutsu Kaisen, with a 96% five-star rating out of 502,424 ratings, compared to Jujutsu Kaisen's 94% rating from 491,288 ratings. Only One Piece and Demon Slayer currently stand ahead of Solo Leveling in terms of total ratings on the service. This remarkable achievement is even more impressive considering the show's release coincided with other popular winter anime like Dragon Ball Daima and Sakamoto Days. The global popularity of Solo Leveling has already led to several franchise expansions. Following the success of Season 1, which adapted the South Korean web novel authored by Chugong, a spin-off webtoon was released, offering a continuation of the story. To prepare viewers for Season 2, a compilation film titled Solo Leveling: ReAwakening was released in theaters worldwide, grossing $6.3 million. This further solidified the franchise's status as a global powerhouse.Now, the series is set to receive a live-action adaptation. Kakao Entertainment announced in January that a K-drama adaptation is in its early stages of development. The second season of Solo Leveling consists of 13 episodes and continues following Jinwoo's journey after he transforms from humanity's weakest hunter to a powerful being capable of leveling up thanks to a rare double dungeon. His solo journey has allowed him to become a Shadow Monarch, able to control shadow soldiers. With his enhanced abilities, Jinwoo now joins forces with other hunters to combat the greatest threats emanating from the Gates connecting to other dimensions. He's also on a personal quest to gather the materials needed for the Holy Water of Life, which will save his ailing mother. Aleks Le, who is also starring in one of Marvel's upcoming animated films, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, reprises his role as Jinwoo. Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise From the Shadow- will return with two new English-dubbed episodes on Crunchyroll next week.





